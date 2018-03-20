‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Jim Harvey Vs. Liz, Sam, & Jordan, Sonny Hopeful For Mike’s Recovery

This week on 'GH' will be all about family, finding missing people, and Jim Harvey.

General Hospital spoilers tease that Sam (Kelly Monaco) and Liz (Rebecca Herbst) will rope in Jordan and ask her for assistance.

Finding Drew’s wedding ring in the hotel room where Jim Harvey (Greg Evigan) is staying is no coincidence, and Sam will keep a close eye on the man’s every move. While tailing Harvey, General Hospital spoilers from Soap Hub reveal that Sam will come across an even bigger hint on where Drew (Billy Miller) and Franco could be.

Meanwhile, Curtis will also stumble on a clue. It’s not certain if what he finds is linked to what Sam stumbles on. Whatever it is, one thing’s for sure: several people are trying to find a way to take out Jim Harvey.

The Hunt Continues

Sam might have shown just how keen she is in trying to look for clues, but Liz will not put Franco and Drew’s fate in her hands. General Hospital spoilers suggest that Liz will decide to involve Jordan in their investigation. The police have the necessary resources to make it easier to find the two men who suddenly bolted and went on a mission.

Jordan is the perfect person for the job. She wants to book Jim Harvey, and the clues Sam finds could give her more reason to find fault with the man.

General Hospital spoilers suggest that the three women and Curtis try to find out what he is up to, and it’s just a matter of time before Jim Harvey goes down. There’s no escaping the fact that he has been involved in a lot of shady deals. Aside from that, he also knows what happened to Drew and Franco when they were still kids.

Mike Visits The Doctor

General Hospital spoilers also reveal that Griffin will have a busy time with his patients. It seems like Sonny (Maurice Benard) will finally be brave enough to visit a physician for advice about his father’s condition. Mike (Max Gail) has a health issue, and it’s crucial that they get some help before it’s too late.

The Port Charles mob boss will ask Griffin for advice on the next step to take. Griffin will have news for father and son, but it remains to be seen if Sonny will end up relieved or dejected. Meanwhile, General Hospital spoilers also reveal that Griffin will play knight in shining armor to Kiki, who will be on the receiving end of Dr. Bensch’s unwanted attention.