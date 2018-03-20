Selena Gomez Posts Bikini Video With Powerful Message About Body Image

Selena Gomez shares a video on Instagram wearing a bikini on her Australian vacation. Singer addresses body issues to followers.

Selena Gomez posted a new video to her Instagram account late Monday. She’s donning a bikini aboard a yacht in Australia while spending time with friends. The 25-year-old wrote a powerful message about society’s standard of beauty, Just Jared reports.

Daily Mail reports that the video is set to the song, “Dream Tonight,” by Alvvays.

Selena was photographed on Sunday in her orange and black bikini that exposed the scars from the kidney transplant surgery last year. Just Jared notes that the video is perceived to be Gomez’s response to the public noticing her scars.

The “Bad Liar” singer is seen in the video enjoying time with her pals on the yacht as the song plays. It also gives fans an up-close and personal glimpse of her time on the luxury boat as it sails around Sydney Harbor.

“The beauty myth- an obsession with physical perfection that traps modern woman in an endless cycle of hopelessness, self consciousness, and self-hatred as she tries to fulfill society’s impossible definition of flawless beauty,” Selena Gomez wrote, adding, “I chose to take care of myself because I want to, not to prove anything to anyone. Wind in her sails.”

The video reached nearly 4 million views in less than three hours. Watch the clip below.

A source told Entertainment Tonight that Selena Gomez is taking time to herself amid taking a break in her relationship with Justin Bieber. The media attention, issues with family, and rumors plaguing her life have taken a toll on her. Getting away from Los Angeles is what she needs at the moment, the insider explained.

ET’s source went on to say that Selena didn’t have her mother, Mandy Teefey, to “lean on this time.” It’s been reported that Teefey was strongly against her daughter reuniting with Bieber. In spite of her mother’s objections, Selena chose to stay with him. The source maintains that the singer is still with Justin, but she’s trying to focus on herself and figure out how to live the way she wants under a glaring spotlight.

A separate article by ET reveals that many of Selena’s friends disapprove of her relationship with Justin as well. A source told the website that those who aren’t #TeamBieber are Selena’s pals in the industry. They’ve witnessed him “bring out the worst in her,” according to the report. Selena’s friends worry that he’s a bad influence on her and don’t like that she’s so “dependent on him.” The insider adds that Selena is generous and loyal to a fault since she throws herself completely into everything — “including her relationship.” The insider notes that the romance this time around seems healthier than it was in the past.

Selena Gomez is taking a break from all the speculations, soaking up the sun, and looking great in her bikini.