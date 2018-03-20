Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton 2018: Pair’s Relationship Is Stronger Than Ever Amid Split Rumors, ‘ET’ Reports

An informant said that the estranged partners of Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert are still together but not in a rush to tie the knot.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton remain one of the most talked-about couples in Hollywood today. As a matter of fact, the relationship of Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert’s estranged partners has been hounded with various controversies lately. Since the two singers continue to keep mum about the real status of their relationship, the endless wedding speculations, pregnancy reports, and split rumors continue to make rounds online.

Earlier this year, OK! Magazine claimed that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have already tied the knot. The entertainment news outlet reported that the pair exchanged their wedding vows a year and a half ago. The publication even stated that the wedding ceremony took place in a backyard ceremony a few days before Christmas.

An unnamed source also told the news outlet that only their family and close friends were invited to the intimate event. It was claimed that Gwen Stefani sported a simple dress while Blake Shelton, reportedly, wore a button-down shirt and a pair of jeans. While some media outlets have picked up the story, others suggested that this might not be true since the magazine failed to provide evidence to support its claims.

Last week, In Touch Magazine reported an unidentified insider claimed that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton have called it quits already. The tipster told the news outlet that the former partner of Miranda Lambert dumped the No Doubt singer before he started the Country Music Freaks 2018 tour along with Trace Adkins, Brett Eldredge, and Carly Pearce. The source added that Gavin Rossdale’s ex-sweetheart is currently “heartbroken” and she is not taking the alleged split very well.

Another informant claimed that Blake Shelton has gotten tired of Gwen Stefani’s clinginess. The news outlet said that the “Cool” singer was, reportedly, jealous of Blake’s closeness with The Voice Season 13 winner Chloe Kohanski. The same insider said that the former lover of Miranda Lambert got sick of exerting a lot of efforts trying to make Gwen trust him again.

“Gwen was so used to accompanying him on tour, she was upended. After their nastiest argument ever, Blake took off without even saying goodbye. It was a real breaking point in the relationship.”

Despite this, Entertainment Tonight claimed that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton’s relationship is stronger than ever. A source even told the news outlet that the pair has been spending quality time together on the road as Miranda Lambert’s ex-partner tours across the United States. Despite this, the informant stated that the two famous singers are not in a rush to tie to knot.

How Gwen Stefani's Instagram shuts down Blake Shelton breakup rumors — over and over again https://t.co/nknk1lq0fg via @YahooEnt — Vote for #TeamGwen! (@VoteTeamGwen) March 15, 2018

“There is no reason for them to rush into a marriage so they aren’t. Both of them are happy and content with where their relationship is right now. They are on cloud nine for each other. They are perfect for each other. They know they have found their true soulmate.”

The publication added that the pair has been very supportive of each other. Aside from that, the 48-year-old American songstress reportedly loves the fact that her boyfriend has a good relationship with her three sons –Kingston, 11, Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 4. In fact, they spend most of their time at the ranch of the country singer in Oklahoma.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton allegedly secretly married https://t.co/AGM6JxtUhg — Mary E. Berens Oney (@OneYMedia) March 20, 2018

“She is very supportive of his career and vice versa. They support each other in all that they do. They’re almost always by each other’s side.”

The pair has yet to comment on the never-ending pregnancy, wedding, and split rumors. Therefore, avid followers of Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert’s exes should take these unverified claims lightly until everything is proven true and correct. Stay tuned for the latest news and updates about Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton!