‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Week March 26: Hope & Steffy Beg Liam, Brooke’s Claim, Ridge Visited In Jail

Ridge identifies Bill's shooter to Thorne, Steffy and Hope ask a lot from Liam, and Brooke defends her husband.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of March 26-30 reveal that Bill’s (Don Diamont) shooting still remains at the forefront in the lives of the Forresters and Spencers. Everyone seems to have a motive to want the Spencer patriarch 6 feet under, although this week at least one person will be arrested for trying to kill Dollar Bill. According to The TV Watercooler, both Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope (Annika Noelle) will make their pleas to Liam, but it remains to be seen if he will grant their wishes. Other Bold and the Beautiful spoilers promise that Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will make an allegation against Bill, while Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) will visit his brother Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) in jail.

When Ridge married Thorne, he waved the olive branch in an attempt to make peace with his brother. He gave him a family heirloom and they had some heart-to-hearts in an attempt to clear the air between them. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that when Ridge is arrested, Thorne would go to jail to visit his elder brother. Inquisitr reports that Ridge will make the revelation that he did not shoot Bill, knows who is responsible for putting Bill in the hospital, and he is willing to take the heat for the guilty party. In fact, although Bill accuses Ridge of shooting him, the reality is that he could not see who his shooter was since the person was behind him, as recorded by the recaps from She Knows Soaps. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Caroline (Linsey Godfrey) shot Bill and that Ridge is willing to take the blame because he himself is guilty of doing her wrong.

FINAL WEEK! This is your last chance to win a special prize from #BoldandBeautiful! Begin your entry for the chance to win here: https://t.co/FpPxi2dTTP pic.twitter.com/wAQ5x3qVvr — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 19, 2018

Of course, Brooke herself knows what her ex-husband is capable of. After all, she recently divorced him because of his lies and burning down Sally’s (Courtney Hope) building. Therefore, it should come as no surprise when she makes her own accusations against Mr. Spencer. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers suggest that Brooke will come to her current husband’s defense and make a claim of her own.

TODAY: Caroline manifests her anger at the person who has caused her current predicament. #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/NmebfaoQR6 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 19, 2018

Other Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of March 26-30 tease that Hope and Liam (Scott Clifton) will discuss his marriage situation. Hope will make the case that he should do the “right thing” by his wife. This could mean one of two things. She could be telling Liam to not give Steffy mixed signals and to go ahead with the annulment and allow her the freedom to move on, or she could be encouraging him to get back together with Steffy. Hope herself is giving Liam mixed signals. According to the spoilers at TV Guide, Hope first tells Liam that Bill proposed to Steffy on Wednesday, March 21, but two days later the same Hope tells Steffy that she is not her enemy. The only person who seems to know what she wants in this love triangle is Steffy, and that is her husband because Liam and Hope’s actions keep flip-flopping with their actions.

Hope attempts to convince Steffy that she is not the enemy – Bill is. Here's first look at next week on #BoldandBeautiful! pic.twitter.com/0c3vwoH2Ux — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 17, 2018

Finally, Steffy will come to Liam and beg him to help her father, according to the latest Bold and the Beautiful spoilers. The week of March 26-30 will be hard on Steffy. She wants her dad out of jail, and she knows that Liam could have some power to help get him out of the situation. There is no way you can miss any Bold and the Beautiful drama as this exciting storyline unfolds, so tune into CBS on weekdays for your daily fix before checking back here for the latest spoilers, updates, and previews.