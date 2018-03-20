Free Ice Cream Day Tuesday At Dairy Queen, To Celebrate First Day Of Spring

DQ is starting out the first day of spring, Tuesday, March 20, with a free ice cream cone! According to the Dairy Queen press release, via Business Wire, they are giving away “one small vanilla cone,” per person, at all of their non-mall locations.

This tasty offer is not time-limited, as the offer for a free Dairy Queen soft serve, vanilla ice cream cone runs throughout the day, while supplies last.

DQ recommends those customers who wish to treat themselves to a free, small, vanilla soft-serve ice cream cone should consult the website on which locations are participating in free ice cream cone day.

Dairy Queen is giving away their soft serve treat with the signature swirl for the fourth season in a row. They are “asking people to consider” donating money to the Children’s Miracle Network in exchange for this frosty treat.

This has been a successful partnership, as DQ was able to raise $300,000 for the hospital network last year.

The close relationship between DQ and the Children’s Miracle Network has run over 30 years, and the iconic soft-serve brand has donated over $130 million to the hospital network over this lengthy period of time.

The non-profit organization was originally founded by Marie Osmond and others in 1983.

According to their website, the Children’s Miracle Network is devoted to raising funds for children’s hospitals and “raising community awareness” of children’s health issues. Relying on charitable donations, they also sell wristbands to help support their cause.

Dairy Queen has been a staple in the frosty treat world for 80 years now.

According to Thrillist, the formula for the signature soft serve was developed in 1938 by John Fremont and Bradley McCullough. “Family friend” Sherb Noble first sold it at his Kankakee, IL, ice cream store. They report that the first “stand alone” DQ was opened in 1940, about an hour away in Joliet, IL.

The signature DQ “curl” is reportedly nicknamed the “Q” by DQ employees. Dairy Queen takes pride in using dairy only from American dairy farmers and “their hard working families.”

The Dairy Queen family includes two mall favorites, Karmelkorn and Orange Julius.

I am #FreeConeDay. Coming to your DQ this Tuesday, March 20th. Start your summer vacation on the first day of spring with one free small vanilla cone. pic.twitter.com/Oh9JOx6ajs — Dairy Queen (@DairyQueen) March 14, 2018

The Minneapolis-based soft-service ice cream company is a subsidiary of Warren Buffet‘s Berkshire Hathaway. There are over 6,800 Dairy Queen locations throughout the United States, Canada and even in 25 other counties.