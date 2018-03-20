WWE ‘Raw’: Huge New Title Match For ‘WrestleMania 34’ Revealed While The Current Champion Was Left Shocked

While Kurt Angle was expected to bring some clarity on the Braun Strowman and Tag Team title situation, he announced a completely different title match instead.

Monday Night Raw has become more exciting with WrestleMania 34 just about a few weeks away. New storylines and matches are being developed on both Raw and SmackDown. It was anticipated that Kurt Angle would address the Braun Strowman situation with the Tag Team title match. While Kurt was unable to shed more light on it due to the interruption by Roman Reigns, he confirmed another title match to the surprise of the current champion.

Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax have been off and on friends for many months now. But, Alexa Bliss unintentionally put an end to the friendship when her conversation with Mickie James was caught on camera. Bliss revealed that she was manipulating Nia Jax and using her to protect the title reign. Alexa Bliss also said that she never liked Nia Jax, as reported by Wrestling Observer. As expected, Jax was furious upon realizing that she was being used. So, she decided to take it out on Bliss during the last episode of Raw.

Alexa Bliss came out in the ring and took to the mic to apologize for the comments made by her earlier in the week. To everyone’s surprise, she accepted that she meant everything expressed earlier, putting any hope of reviving the friendship to an end. Alexa Bliss was interrupted when Asuka showed up and demanded a non-title match. Bliss dominated the earlier portions of the match but was caught into an ankle submission later. She decided to leave the match after escaping from the ankle submission.

Nia Jax entered the arena when Bliss and James were trying to leave the ring. Jax appeared furious, and the only option available with Bliss was to escape as soon as she could. While Mickie James allowed Alexa Bliss to escape, she was slammed against the ring apron, as reported by Popculture. Alexa Bless retreated as Jax was left fuming and screaming asking her to come back.

Alexa Bliss went backstage to Kurt Angle demanding that Nia Jax be suspended or rather even arrested. Kurt Angle made it clear that she was not supposed to tell him what to do. He added that the Raw Women’s Champion should be a role model and not a bully. Finally, Kurt Angle told Bliss that he was giving Nia Jax a match at WrestleMania 34 against Alexa Bliss with the WWE Raw Women’s title on the line. Alexa Bliss looked completely shocked by this announcement.

The following two matches were confirmed for WrestleMania 34 on the March 19 episode of Raw.