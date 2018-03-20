Steven Seagal’s Rape Accusers Share Details Of Chilling Encounter: Inside Their Sexual Harassment Testimony

Steven Seagal's alleged rape victims are speaking up about their horrific encounter with the action star years ago, saying that they want justice and healing.

Steven Seagal’s rape accusers are finally speaking up about their chilling encounter with the action superstar after years of silence, empowered by the #MeToo campaign that was born through the Harvey Weinstein expose.

With powerhouse attorney Lisa Bloom, Fabiola Brugger Dadis and Regina Simons shared their story to a room full of reporters about what happened between them and the 65-year-old Hard To Kill star, Deadline reported.

“Steven Seagal may be a big action star,” Bloom said in a press conference held on Monday.

“But it’s Faviola and Regina who are taking action now.”

Speaking first, then-aspiring actress Regina Simons shared how she came across Seagal when she took a job to serve as an extra for the 1994 film On Deadly Ground. At the time, filming had just concluded, and the actor reportedly asked her to attend the wrap party at his house.

Then-18-year-old Regina obliged and went to his home only to find out that no one else was there. The situation turned from bad to worse when he led her into his room saying that he wanted to show her something, which was when he allegedly raped her.

“I was completely caught off guard,” Simons told the press before she went on to describe how Steven Seagal allegedly raped her.

Two women who had previously accused Steven Seagal of rape and sexual assault told their stories at a press conference about the actor's alleged misconduct. https://t.co/qGrgUMilRA — USA TODAY Life (@usatodaylife) March 19, 2018

“Seagal was more than twice my size and twice my age. I was not sexually active, nor had I ever been naked in front of a man before. I froze,” she continued.

“I remember him taking off his robe, and the next thing I knew he was inside of me. There was nothing consensual about this.”

After the incident, Simons said she escaped the scene in tears, admitting that it was a moment that changed her life forever. She went on to reveal the repercussions of Seagal’s actions to her physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

Sharing her story, Dutch model Faviola Dadis revealed how Steven Seagal used his position in Hollywood to his advantage when he asked her to “do a catwalk” without her clothes. At the time, a 17-year-old Faviola met with him at the Club Bar for to audition for Genghis Khan, according to a report from Radar Online.

Dadis went on to recall how the 65-year-old actor approached her while she was only wearing her bikini and touched her private parts under the pretext that he wanted to “act out” a romantic scene to “test” their chemistry.

Because she felt uncomfortable, the Dutch model tried to speak up only to excite the actor more, causing him to slip his hand underneath her bra. He then started pinching her nipples and groped Faviola’s private parts with his other hand.

“I quickly yelled that the audition was over and began dressing and gathering my things,” she said.

“I thought that I should have known better for going to an audition late at night. I didn’t realize that it wasn’t my fault at all. I had been taken advantage of by someone with a lot of power.”

According to both women, they have stayed quiet because of the fear and trauma from their experiences but were emboldened by the #MeToo campaign.

Their lawyer, Lisa Bloom, then ended the conference by saying that she is taking on their case pro bono and called upon others who may have been victimized by the actor to come forward and speak up. She also denied the actor’s allegations that she is paying the Steven Seagal rape accusers for filing a complaint against him and gave him a strong message through the press.