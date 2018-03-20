‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers For Tues., March 20: Sonny’s Rage, Rafe/Kate Chat, Lucas Horton Has Competition

'DOOL' spoilers for Tuesday reveal that Sonny continues to be bitter over losing Will Horton. Rafe and Kate talk about relationships. Also, Chloe Lane returns, but isn't aware she has been followed back to Salem.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, March 20, reveal three major storylines. One is Sonny Kiriakis (Freddie Smith) releasing his fury over “Horita.” Another is Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) and Kate Roberts DiMera (Lauren Koslow) reconnecting. Finally, Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) returns, but it is someone who is trying to capture her heart. This could be problematic for Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo), She Knows reported.

Fighting ‘Horita’ On ‘Days Of Our Lives’

DOOL spoilers from the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest confirm that Sonny reacts badly to seeing “Horita” kiss. Following Will Horton (Chandler Massey) and Paul Narita (Christopher Sean), he confronts the two. He gives Paul a stern warning about Will. However, his warning will go ignored.

Rafe/Kate Reconnect

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Rafe tries to reach out to Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso). However, Hope is in Hong Kong and is not in the mood to reconcile. In fact, she asks Belle (Martha Madison) to file “Rope” divorce papers. As the Inquisitr previously reported, Rafe is blown away by this revelation. The Salem detective truly thought Rafe and Hope could get through this.

This will lead Rafe to have a chat with a former love, Kate Roberts DiMera. The two used to be a couple years ago. With both experiencing loss, one through separation and the other through death, they will have a conversation. However, will the talk lead to something more, or will it remain platonic?

Chloe Lane’s Possible Love Triangle

Days Of Our Lives spoilers confirm that Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) returns to Salem on Tuesday, March 20. Unknown to her, she was followed back home. While she reunites with Lucas Horton, the two enjoy going on an ice skating date. However, she receives flowers, and soon, Lucas and Chloe realize she has a secret admirer. This might set up a love triangle storyline for the brunette opera singer.

DOOL spoilers suggest that if Lucas loses another woman he loves, it could cause him to relapse again. Hopefully, fans will see Lucas and Chloe get through this, and for Will Horton’s father to remain sober.

Days Of Our Lives airs weekdays on NBC.