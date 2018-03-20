Ariana Grande Pregnancy Rumors: The Truth Behind Her Social Media Absence, According To ‘Hollywood Life’

Speculations that Ariana Grande is pregnant with Mac Miller's child emerged after fans noticed her absence on social media. Kind of like what Kylie Jenner did.

The Ariana Grande pregnancy rumor mill started to churn after the “Dangerous Woman” diva’s fans noticed her absence on social media, but a new report from Hollywood Life reveals that this may not be the reason why she hasn’t shared anything in a while.

According to the report, speculations that the 24-year-old Nickelodeon alum might be expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Mac Miller, are far from the truth as a source reportedly close to the singer revealed that there’s another reason for her social media hiatus.

Last week, the Hollywood Gossip reported about her fans’ query about Ari’s whereabouts after noticing that her last post on both Twitter and Instagram were from December 31, 2017. Because of this, social media users theorized that the 24-year-old songstress might be “pulling a Kylie.”

However, Hollywood Life’s insider clarified that Ariana’s absence isn’t because she is pregnant at all.

“Ariana’s break from social media has not been because she is hiding a pregnancy with her boyfriend [Mac Miller, 26], the way Kylie did,” the informant said of the Ariana Grande pregnancy rumors.

“She just wants a healthy break from social media. When her new album and tour is ready to be announced, she will return with regular updates on her Twitter and Instagram.”

Moreover, the insider reiterated that Ariana is not hiding because she is having Mac’s baby, but is actually because of the trauma she experienced from the fatal bombing that occurred during her Manchester concert on May 22, 2017.

“The incident has been difficult for her to overcome,” said the source.

Even so, there is no stopping fans from speculating about it, especially since her relationship with Mac Miller appears to be smooth sailing.

Of course, not all her followers were quick to jump on the pregnancy wagon, with some making fun of the rumors by posting memes that point to the album she is currently working on.

I just stumbled across a video suggesting that @ArianaGrande is pregnant because she hasn’t posted anything on social media, girrrrrrrlllll, yeah she about to give birth to #AG4, y’all hella reaching, sit down ???? — orlando (@oatlndo) March 16, 2018

The rumors are true rumors ariana Grande is pregnant and her hot awaiting baby is coming soon and will break the internet pic.twitter.com/kIKU8HANl2 — Rene (@_sexualgrande) March 16, 2018

Others aren’t dismissing any possibility.

The news say that @ArianaGrande is pregnant… I think maybe it’s true. ♥️???? or she is only pregnant with Ag4 — ProudArianator????????☁️????♥️ (@__proudarifan__) March 17, 2018

Amidst all these speculations, what we do know for sure is that the ongoing development of her upcoming album has more evidence than the Ariana Grande pregnancy rumors.

In fact, People recently reported that the 24-year-old singer teased some of the songs on the album, which is her fourth for the Republic Records, via her Instagram story early in March. At the time, the sneak peek of her music sparked awestruck reactions from her manager, Scooter Braun, and her mom, Joan Grande.

“@arianagrande Wow wow wow,” wrote Braun in an Instagram post that can no longer be found on his profile.

Damn, incredible !! — Joan Grande (@joangrande) March 2, 2018

Based on the report, Ariana is writing most of the songs while Pharrell Williams and Max Martin are the two main producers on the album.

As for the Ariana Grande pregnancy rumors, it may be best to take them in with a grain of salt.