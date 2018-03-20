Fans Are Divided Over ‘Sex And The City’s’ Cynthia Nixon’s New York Governor Bid

The actress announced she would be challenging the incumbent.

Sex and the City’s Cynthia Nixon formally announced her bid for Governor of New York on her Twitter page today, according to Buisness 2 Community, with a two-minute long video that detailed what she believes needs to be changed in the city. The 51-year-old actress said the government needed to work again. That mass incarceration needed to end and that the broken subway needed to be fixed as well as healthcare. She added that “We are sick of politicians who care more about headlines and power than they do about us.”

I love New York, and today I'm announcing my candidacy for governor. Join us: https://t.co/9DwsxWW8xX pic.twitter.com/kYTvx6GZiD — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) March 19, 2018

Some of Nixon’s fellow co-stars offered immediate support. Kristen Davis tweeted “no one cares more than she does about EVERY person getting a fair chance and a good education. I know that she would be an excellent Governor.”

Willie Garson took to Instagram to share his views, which were nothing but gushing approval.

“I cant think of anyone who’s more prepared, more caring, more educated on the issues and more READY than @cynthiaenixon. Please join her on this journey, together we can turn things around with candidates such as her.”

Not everyone is a fan of Nixon’s decision to challenge the incumbent governor, Andrew Cuomo, though.

After Nixon’s announcement released, the Twitter storm began. One tweet said “I could care less if Cynthia Nixon is a celebrity or Cuomo is a ‘republican lite’ politician. Governor of the state of New York is not where you get your feet wet.”

Yet another tweet condemned Nixon for starting at the top rather than with a smaller position like city council or local school board.

“So Cynthia Nixon didn’t want to do the grunt work of starting with the city council or local school board – let’s just jump straight to governor of the state. ok.”

Dave Edwards / AP Images

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Nixon had a fair amount of encouragement, especially on Twitter with a comment from one Twitter profile that praised Nixon’s political ad, saying it was the first she’d seen in a while that addresses poverty. Another tweet came with strong excitement that offered Nixon 100 percent support.

The division seems to come mainly from Cynthia Nixon’s celebrity status as many people feel that a stronger candidate is needed to defeat Andrew Cuomo in the primaries. Though she has never held public office, Nixon has been an outspoken advocate for education as a spokesperson for the Alliance for Quality Education. She lobbied state lawmakers in Albany in 2011 to legalize same-sex marriage, And, as a breast cancer survivor, she has been a strong advocate for women’s healthcare.