MLB Rumors: Yankees & Red Sox Close To Deal For Two-Game Series In London, According To ‘Bloomberg’

A historic baseball rivalry could be on display over in London, if the deal goes through.

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox could be close to a deal for a series over in London, according to new MLB rumors. A report from Bloomberg and other major media sources indicates that the deal is being finalized by Major League Baseball. That would bring one of the biggest rivalries in all of sports across the pond for display on the international level.

On Monday, a report from Bloomberg said that details for a two-game series at London Stadium are still in the works. However, the agreement is said to be close to done. Once it is set up, it would provide fans with a two-game series during the regular season in 2019. As for the host venue, these games would be at London Olympic Stadium, the main stadium used for the 2012 Olympics. An announcement of a finalized deal and scheduled games are set to be made within the next two months.

The anticipated dates for the two games would be June 29th and June 30th. The games would take place on those two dates due to the stadium hosting Premier League games before and then needing to be prepared for track and field after the dates. They may also count as Boston Red Sox home games, according to the speculation.

Once the deal goes through, it would finally put Major League Baseball in front of fans live in Europe. The NFL has held multiple games in London since 2007. This included the most recent matchup with the Minnesota Vikings defeating the Cleveland Browns 33-16 at Twickenham Stadium last October. The league is set to have more games for the coming season, including two games at Wembley Stadium, one of which will feature the Super Bowl Champions the Philadelphia Eagles taking on the Jacksonville Jaguars this October.

As for the upcoming season, both the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees are preparing for another successful run. Of the two teams, New York added a huge bat to their lineup with former Miami Marlins slugger Giancarlo Stanton, making them stronger favorites to win the World Series in 2018. However, the Boston Red Sox are also contenders, as they are listed at Vegas Insider as the fifth-best team in terms of odds to win the title.

The 2018 MLB season begins with opening day on Thursday, March 29th with the Yankees playing away at Toronto while Boston visits Tampa Bay.