WWE Rumors: Injured ‘Raw’ Superstars Backstage & They Could Return Soon, Per ‘PW Insider’

Two superstars who have been out of action due to injury are reportedly at the latest 'Raw' show.

There are WWE rumors involving two Raw superstars who were out of action due to injuries that were backstage for the latest show. A new report indicated that Samoa Joe and Big Cass could both be on the way to returning to action sooner rather than later. Here are the latest details about the two WWE superstars and their status just weeks before WrestleMania 34.

A report from Sportskeeda (via PW Insider) noted that both Samoa Joe and Big Cass were sighted backstage for the latest episode of WWE Raw in Dallas, Texas. Samoa Joe has been out of action ever since he suffered a foot injury several months ago during a match on Raw against Rhyno. Big Cass has been sidelined much longer. He suffered his devastating injury in late August of last year during his Raw Street Fight match against former WWE superstar Enzo Amore.

Of the two superstars, it appears that “The Samoan Submission Machine” is closer to making a return, so his appearance backstage could indicate participation in the latest show. As for Big Cass, he’s still being cleared to return to action. There were originally reports indicating that Cass would not return to action until May. However, there is now speculation based on PW Insider‘s report that he may be back sooner.

That’s good news for WWE as they have been dealing with a lot of injuries, suspensions, and superstar releases over the past months. The majority of these have come from the Cruiserweight division, including Cass’ former tag team partner Enzo Amore, who was released by the WWE due to failure to report an ongoing criminal investigation against him to the WWE. Other Raw superstars who have been out of action due to injury include Dean Ambrose and Jason Jordan, both of whom worked as tag team partners with Seth Rollins, holding tag team titles with him.

Both Samoa Joe and Big Cass would add some new life to the main roster and potentially shake things up with WrestleMania 34 on the way. Based on the speculation, it seems possible that one or both of these superstars could compete on “the grandest stage of them all,” depending on what direction WWE decides to take with them.

WWE fans will be waiting to see what’s next for both Samoa Joe and Big Cass as they also seem poised for a run with a championship on the main roster.