Kylie Jenner Is The Reason Behind Rob Kardashian’s Weight Loss, Reports ‘Hollywood Life’

Rob Kardashian has finally found his groove back, thanks to Kylie Jenner.

Rob Kardashian has been struggling with his weight longer than anyone has ever expected. Fortunately, it appears that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has finally found his groove back as he recently looked more fit and trim. A new report claims that Kylie Jenner is the reason behind his brother’s amazing body transformation.

According to a Hollywood Life source, Kylie Jenner helped Rob Kardashian with his incredible weight loss. The 20-year-old Lip Kit mogul was on a quest to go back in her prime condition after giving birth to her baby girl just a month ago, and she motivated her brother to be the best version of himself as well for the sake of his daughter, Dream.

“Rob’s been taking his bonding time with Kylie to the next level and has been working out with her every other day and seeing the weight fall off has been huge in helping Rob get his confidence back,” the insider shared. “Kylie challenged and pushed Rob to be better for (daughter) Dream, and that’s all the motivation he needed,”

The 31-year-old television personality and businessman instantly became a heartthrob during the early seasons of his family’s mega-popular reality show. Rob Kardashian was handsome, tall, fit, and confident. However, the only son of Robert Kardashian Sr. and Kris Jenner has gained a lot of weight over the years and he has been body shamed over it constantly.

With his famous siblings Kourtney, Kim, Khloe Kardashian, and half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner being known for their amazing figures, Rob Kardashian has definitely felt like an outsider. It was reported that he gained 100 pounds amid a deep depression.

Rob Kardashian’s weight has been an issue not only to him but to the whole Kardashian/Jenner clan. He even missed a lot of their family’s special occasions, like Kim Kardashian’s wedding to Kanye West, just because he was too bothered with the way he looks.

After a lot of heart-to-heart talks, the reality star has tried to lose weight, and at some point, it appears that he had finally gotten his life back on track. Unfortunately, Rob would always fall off the wagon and gain all the pounds back.

Rob Kardashian’s weight gain is the main reason why he’s rarely photographed in public and hasn’t been seen on Keeping Up With the Kardashians for years. But after Khloe Kardashian posted a recent photo of Rob on social media to wish him a happy birthday, it is evident that the father of one is finally keeping up with his fitness.