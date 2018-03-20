NBA Free Agency Rumors: Lakers Might Pursue DeAndre Jordan This Summer, According To ‘Hoops Habit’

DeAndre Jordan could switch teams without changing cities in the upcoming free agency, reports 'Hoops Habit.'

The Los Angeles Lakers are anticipated to become one of the busiest teams in the upcoming free agency period with their open pursuit of landing LeBron James and Paul George. Should they fail to acquire one or both basketball superstars, Hoops Habit reported that the Hollywood franchise might go after DeAndre Jordan next if they decide to go on a “win-now” mode next season.

Despite losing two of his All-Star teammates in Chris Paul and Blake Griffin, Jordan has remained as one of the most consistent players in the Los Angeles Clippers’ roster. The one-time NBA All-Star is currently averaging a double-double, 12.0 points and 15.4 rebounds (the NBA’s second-best), with 1.5 assists and 1.0 blocks in 32.0 minutes per game for Doc Rivers.

While his offensive skills are still questionable and his rim defense had declined, many still consider Jordan as a big man difference-maker on the defensive end of the court. With that, the report said that the Lakers could choose to sign Jordan instead of retaining Brook Lopez this summer to improve their overall team defense.

Jordan, 29, is in the third year of his four-year, $87.6 million deal with the Clippers this season. He has a player option this summer, and if he chooses to opt out, then he will enter unrestricted free agency with a chance to join any team he wants.

DeAndre Jordan (right) dunks on Robin Lopez in a recent Clippers vs. Bulls game. Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

With Paul and Griffin gone, the two-time NBA rebounding leader has been linked to many teams at the trade deadline, including the Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Phoenix Suns, Indiana Pacers, and Cleveland Cavaliers, but no deal has pushed through.

A month ago, Jordan admitted in an interview that he is not sure whether the Clippers still want him to play for them. When an ESPN reporter asked him if he felt “wanted” by the team, he paused for a moment before asking back, “what do you think?” The reporter said, “I don’t know,” and Jordan replied, “me neither, I don’t know.”

Rumors are growing that the former Texas A&M star is sure to head to another ballclub in the offseason as the relationship between him and the Clippers front office has not improved. If Jordan makes himself available in the summer, then the Lakers are anticipated to be one of the teams who will try to recruit the defensive big man.