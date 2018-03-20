Aubrey O’Day Pictures: Danity Kane Singer Finds Viral Fame After ‘NY Post’ Claims Affair With Donald Trump Jr.

Trump allegedly had the affair while his wife was pregnant with their third child.

Who is Aubrey O’Day?

The Danity Kane singer and former contestant on The Apprentice is getting plenty of viral attention after the New York Post identified her as having an affair with Donald Trump Jr. while he was married to soon-to-be ex-wife Vanessa. As the report noted, Vanessa Trump was pregnant at the time the two reportedly had an affair at the end of 2011 and into 2012.

The report has created a surge in interest for Aubrey O’Day, with her name trending across social media and pictures of the singer spreading around the internet as well. Her name is likely familiar to those who follow the reality television world, but to many their first introduction to her was the bombshell report on Monday that she had an affair with Donald Trump Jr.

Aubrey O’Day rose to fame in the 2004 MTV reality show Making the Band 3, a project from Sean “Diddy” Combs to put together an R&B supergroup. She became famous even before the show concluded, with judges calling her a star and O’Day becoming the first member picked for the group.

After a high-profile falling out with Combs, Aubrey O’Day left Danity Kane but moved into a new career on Broadway. As Playbill noted, within a year she moved into a major role in the play Hairspray.

In early 2012, Aubrey O’Day appeared on the fifth season of The Apprentice, where she often took an adversarial role on her team, clashing particularly with Arsenio Hall. But O’Day finished third on the show, the highest finish among all the women contestants.

I don’t want to say this again: There are 5 children involved & the Right ordered you to respect @DonaldJTrumpJr’s privacy. It’s none of your business he had 2 kids, ages 4 & 2, when he had this affair in 2011. Or that his wife was pregnant w their 3rd.https://t.co/atY7OIVX5f — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) March 20, 2018

Aubrey O'Day's Song 'DJT' Was About an Affair, Was It Donald J. Trump Jr.? https://t.co/pBmWCrcbzw #celebrity #gossip — Celeb News Fast 24/7 (@CelebNewsFast) March 20, 2018

It was also during this time that O’Day was alleged to be having an affair with Donald Trump Jr., which sources close to the singer said was something of a serious relationship. Someone close to Aubrey O’Day told Us Weekly that she believed he would leave his wife for her.

“When it started, they were very serious all of a sudden,” a source close to O’Day tells Us. “He told her it was over with his wife, that they were separated and he didn’t love her — all of that stuff … Aubrey fell for him hard. She thought they were going to be together for real.”

But Donald Trump Jr. ended up staying with his wife for more than six more years, splitting this month in a highly-publicized divorce. Sources close to Vanessa Trump told Page Six that she was tired of the spotlight and upset at the changes she had seen in her husband. The reports did not say if the alleged affair with Aubrey O’Day played any role in Trump Jr.’s divorce.