John Cena has challenged The Undertaker to a huge match at 'WrestleMania 34.'

The road to WrestleMania for John Cena has been a twisty one. He originally said that he wanted to win a shot at Brock Lesnar and the WWE Universal Championship but then lost in the Royal Rumble. He tried again, but Braun Strowman pinned him in the Elimination Chamber match. Cena then jumped to SmackDown Live and wanted to win the WWE world title at Fastlane, but AJ Styles won that match. Now, John is back on Monday Night Raw and has challenged the Undertaker. In an interview with ESPN, John Cena explained the real reason he challenged Undertaker to a match at WrestleMania 34.

The Undertaker And WrestleMania

In the interview, John Cena was asked about how important it is to have The Undertaker at WrestleMania. Cena, who was talking out of character, paid respects to the Deadman a week after dissing the wrestler in the WWE storyline.

John Cena said that he is a fan of the WWE and considers himself a member of the WWE Universe. He said that he has thought a lot about last year’s WrestleMania 33 match between The Undertaker and Roman Reigns, which Roman won and Undertaker left with his hat, coat, and gloves lying in the ring.

According to Cena, it was an emotional performance and moment for the WWE.

Cena took note of the Undertaker’s colorful history with WrestleMania, which began in 1991 at the Los Angeles Memorial Sports Arena, and even went so far as to boldly declare that the Undertaker “is WrestleMania.” “You hold the ticket in your hand and you realize a portion of that ticket goes to hearing his music, seeing The Undertaker. That is WrestleMania,” explained Cena.

John Cena Vs. The Undertaker At WrestleMania 34

Cena flipped back into character and said that he wants to compete against Undertaker at WrestleMania 34 because he has a huge impact on the WWE Universe and he is someone who should be on this show.

Cena once again claimed that The Undertaker is the only person who can make this match happen. According to John, there won’t be a single person who throws their ticket stub into the air with regret that Undertaker showed up for the match.

It is almost certain that John Cena vs. The Undertaker will take place at WrestleMania 34, but the only thing standing in the way right now will be the storyline as it plays out. Whether or not this will be his final WrestleMania and whether the WWE will make up for last year by letting Undertaker go out with a win at the end is another story.