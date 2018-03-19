Watch Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Quetta Gladiators Cricket Live Stream: PSL First Eliminator From Lahore, Pakistan

Bangladesh star Mahmudullah to join Quetta along with Sri Lanka's Thisara Perera as Australia's Shane Watson and England's Kevin Pietersen refuse to play in Pakistan.

In a rematch of 2017’s historic Pakistan Super League final, the Quetta Gladiators face Peshawar Zalmi in the first elimination match of the T20 franchise cricket league’s playoff round — a match that will live stream from Lahore, Pakistan, as the competition moves from its season-long home in the United Arab Emirates back to the PSL’s home country. But despite heavy precautions in place for the match, at least two overseas players are already out, declining to play inside of Pakistani borders due to security fears.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the first PSL eliminator pitting Gladiators against Zalmi, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 7 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time on Tuesday, March 20, at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, Pakistan. In the United Kingdom, the match will get underway at 2 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while in the United States, cricket fans can watch the live stream starting at 10 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 7 a.m. Pacific.

Replacements for Australia’s Shane Watson and England’s Kevin Pietersen — both Quetta stars who opted out of the tournament rather than travel to Pakistan — were announced on Monday. Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah and Sri Lanka’s Thisara Perera will join the Gladiators, coming off the thrilling Nidahas Trophy T20 tri-series in Sri Lanka, which wrapped up Sunday with India edging Bangladesh on a final-ball six in the championship match.

Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah joins Quetta Gladiators for the PSL playoffs. A.M. Ahad / AP Images

Defending PSL champions Peshawar will again be led by former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy, as his squad saw none of the Zalmi overseas players bow out due to security fears. But Sammy’s erstwhile Windies teammate Dwayne Smith has been forced to leave due to family issues. Smith was to be replaced by Bangladesh world-elite all-rounder Shakib al Hasan, but despite playing in the final two matches of the Nidahas Trophy, Shakib has withdrawn from the PSL due to a nagging hand injury.

Quetta owner Nadeem Omar expressed irritation at his two overseas players who backed out of playing inside of Pakistan.

“It happens every time, we cannot convince foreign players to travel to Pakistan,” Nadeem told the Dawn newspaper. “Shane Watson had earlier committed that he will travel to Pakistan, but backed off at last minute because his family did not agree. If PCB fails to resolve this issue, the franchise owners will lose the charm.”

Peshawar and Quetta finished tied on the final PSL table with identical records of five wins and five losses apiece. But Zalmi earned a third-place finish with a superior net run rate over the PSL schedule’s 10 games.

Former West Indies captain Darren Sammy hopes to skipper Peshawar Zalmi to a second straight PSL championship. K.M. Chaudary / AP Images

To watch a live stream of the first Pakistan Super League T20 cricket eliminator match in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package, which may be accessed by visiting this link. The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the crucial match. A credit card will be required, but if the Sling package is cancelled prior to the end of the seven-day period, no charges will be incurred.

In the United Kingdom, the sports betting service will carry a live stream of the Peshawar vs. Quetta match at this link. The site requires that viewers open a betting account to receive the live stream, but the initial deposit can be withdrawn after the match, enabling cricket fans to watch the PSL eliminator for free.

In Pakistan, a live stream of the Peshawar Zalmi vs. Quetta Gladiators T20 cricket match will be available at this link. Finally, the site Cricket Gateway will carry a live stream of the entire PSL playoffs for a fee of $7.99 in United States currency. A subscription is available by clicking on this link.