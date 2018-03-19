‘Teen Mom 2’: Javi Marroquin Tried To Get Back With Kailyn Lowry Before He Reunited With Ex, Reports ‘Radar’

Kailyn and Javi were planning to get back together before he reunited with Lauren Comeau.

Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin reportedly tried to get back together with his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, before finally deciding to reconcile with his former girlfriend, Lauren Comeau. Javi and Kailyn, who share one son together, Lincoln, were allegedly considering rekindling their romance, but that idea is over now.

According to a March 19 report by Radar Online, Javi Marroquin was very interested in giving his relationship with ex-wife Kailyn Lowry another shot. After the Teen Mom 2 dad ended his romance with co-star Briana DeJesus earlier this year, Marroquin reportedly thought it would be a good idea to try to make things work with Lowry. However, Kailyn was allegedly blindsided with Javi spent a weekend in Kentucky with his ex-girlfriend, Lauren Comeau.

The report revealed that Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin were “on their way” to rekindling their romance when the Teen Mom 2 star found out that Marroquin had taken their son Lincoln and headed out of state to reunite with Comeau. Kail was reportedly furious after learning about Javi and Lauren’s weekend together, especially since Marroquin was allegedly sending Lowry “secret love texts.”

An insider told the site that Javi Marroquin and Kailyn Lowry were planning to get back together until the Teen Mom 2 star found out about his weekend with his ex. The sources claimed that Javi was even sending Kail love texts while he was with Lauren. Now Kail will never get back together with Javi, according to the source.

Because my collection with @freeyourheartapparel ????????‍♀️ A post shared by Kailyn Lowry (@kaillowry) on Feb 22, 2018 at 1:58pm PST

The Teen Mom 2 star has reportedly been betrayed by her ex-husband in the past. The source went on to say that previously, Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin were close to getting back together, but that he ended up dating co-star Briana DeJesus instead, calling the situation “familiar territory” for Lowry. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kailyn was so upset when she found out that Javi had taken Lincoln to Kentucky to visit Lauren that she uninvited him from the family vacation to Jamaica that they had been planning.

Fans can see more of the drama between Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin when the new season of Teen Mom 2 begins airing on MTV later this year.