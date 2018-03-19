HQ Trivia App Kicks Jeric Brual Off $25,000 Sunday Game – Twitter Finds ‘Bots’ Tweet, Fights For Kayla14’s Win

HQ Trivia user Jeric Brual was accused of cheating during Sunday night's $25,000 game after Twitter users found his tweet about using bots after he was kicked out for "inappropriate behavior."

The HQ Trivia app has experienced quite a bit of drama over the past 24 hours, with the app even kicked out of Apple’s iTunes App Store on Monday, March 19, for a brief period of time, according to the New York Post. However, that controversy was merely due to an oversight, when the HQ credit card data was not updated and accidentally allowed to lapse when a worker didn’t provide iTunes with a renewed credit card that wasn’t expired.

The bigger controversy seemed to surround the HQ Trivia game that happened on Sunday evening. That game featured contestants battling it out until one hopeful winner would be left, or so the premise of the game went, until one person won $25,000. However, as the game continued on toward 26 questions, it came to a head when only two contestants were left, as reported by the Daily Beast.

HQ host Scott Rogowsky announced that Jeric Brual and user Kayla14 were the two lucky folks left in the game vying for the $25,000. However, astute viewers noticed that Jeric was kicked out of the game. As folks began to raise a ruckus and publish tweets with the #JericBrual hashtag, HQ Trivia posted the below tweet, explaining to users that HQ moderators will kick out folks who violate their terms of service, which include information about HQ reserving “the right to disqualify any entries that it believes in good faith are generated by an automated means or scripts. Entries generated by script, macro or other automated means are void.”

HQ moderators kick players that violate HQ’s Terms of Service and Contest Rules. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Service here: https://t.co/septsPVgOm — HQ Trivia (@hqtrivia) March 19, 2018

Meanwhile, Jeric Brual‏ published a tweet on Sunday, March 18, at 9:39 p.m., tagging HQ Trivia and claiming, “I didn’t say a thing in chat. I’d like to know why I was screwed out of my chance at $25,000 please.”

But Twitter users found a previous tweet wherein Jeric claimed he won $51.02 playing HQ Trivia, and wrote, “FYI: I had 5 bots ready for HQ lol.” That’s when Twitter users began to turn on Brual and claim that Kayla14, Jeric’s opponent, should have won the game.

On Reddit, the Team Kayla14 thread appeared in the HQ Trivia section, with the original poster asking, “Since Jeric got kicked out, shouldn’t Kayla14 win since the last question shouldn’t have happened?” That Reddit writer claimed “he got what he deserved for cheating.”

Kayla14 is mentioned in plenty of tweets – with some fighting for “Justice for Kayla14” while others theorize and wonder if Kayla14 actually works for HQ.

As a result of the controversy, the HQ Trivia jackpot prize will roll over to next Sunday and swell to $50,000. According to the New York Post, HQ Trivia has a $100 million valuation.

As reported by the Inquisitr, HQ Trivia users have employed scripts, bots and other hacks to try and increase their chances of winning the popular game.