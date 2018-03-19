Kylie Jenner Unveils Her Tiny Post-Baby Waist, Shares Secrets Behind Post-Pregnancy Weight Loss

So this is what helped Kylie Jenner lose all that post-pregnancy weight.

Social media is obsessed with Kylie Jenner’s svelte post-pregnancy figure, and the reality star might have just revealed the secret behind her extreme post-baby weight loss. Jenner, who practically went M.I.A from social media during her pregnancy is finally back. And she didn’t come empty-handed.

On Monday, Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to show off her tiny post-baby waist more than six weeks after giving birth to daughter Stormi Webster, according to the Daily Mail. But showing off her enviable post-pregnancy body was not the only thing Jenner did in her post, as the reality star also shared the secret behind her post-baby weight loss.

It turns out, Jenner has taken up waist training from Waist Gang Society, just like her Kardashian-Jenner siblings. Promoting the brand that uses trainers to reduce waist size by getting rid of unwanted post-pregnancy pounds and inches around the waist, Kylie Jenner encouraged her more than 105 million Instagram followers to sign up for the corsets.

Kylie is not the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner family that swears by the time-tested belt that helps slim down the waist area. Her big sisters, Kim, Kourtney, and Khloe Kardashian have all previously praised waist training for helping them get those waist-pinching figures shortly after giving birth.

In 2014, Kim Kardashian couldn’t stop gushing about the product for helping her achieve an hourglass figure shortly after delivering daughter North. Kim, who captioned her Instagram snap “#nophotoshopnecessary,” has previously said that she wore the belt for “several hours” per day.

In 2015, Kourtney Kardashian flaunted her skinny post-baby body six weeks after giving birth to her third child Reign. Their younger sister Khloe also followed suit.

Even though Kylie Jenner looks stunning after giving birth and her post-pregnancy waist is already slim and tiny, the reality star still refuses to put her waist area on full display. Over the past weekend, Jenner shared a series of photos of herself and BFF Jordyn Woods having fun in a hot tub with nothing but their underwear. In each photo, Kylie Jenner posed strictly from the waist up. The impromptu hot tub photo shoot marked Jenner’s official return to Instagram, as before this past weekend, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star had posted her photos on the social media platform very rarely.

