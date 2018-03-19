Boston Celtics Rumors: Tyreke Evans Could Replace Marcus Smart, Reports ‘Hoops Habit’

Gil Alcaraz IV of 'Hoops Habit' believes Tyreke Evans could sign with the Boston Celtics to replace Marcus Smart.

The Boston Celtics are poised to dominate the Eastern Conference in the next several seasons, especially if Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James decides to sign elsewhere. The Celtics are expected to be active in free agency this summer in the hope of improving their already formidable roster.

The Celtics will need to address the future of Marcus Smart, who will become a restricted free agent in July. If they decide to let him walk away in the offseason, Gil Alcaraz IV of Hoops Habit said that Boston could sign Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyreke Evans, who will be available in free agency after this season.

Smart, the sixth overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, is having another decent year with the Celtics. He is averaging 10.2 points, 4.8 assists, and 3.5 rebounds per game this season. However, the 24-year-old is currently out after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ligament in his right thumb, which might prevent him from playing until the playoffs.

It remains to be seen how the recent injury will affect Boston’s decision on his future this offseason. Alcaraz said that the Celtics might let him go, especially if he gets a lucrative offer sheet that would be hard for Boston to match. If he leaves, the Celtics would look for a new combo guard, and this is where Evans would come to the picture.

Evans would bring a new dimension to the Celtics on both ends of the floor. The 28-year-old guard is having a solid season with the Grizzlies, averaging 19.5 points to go along with 5.2 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game. This is why it is not surprising that the Celtics tried to trade for him before the deadline last month.

Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald reported that the Celtics made a run at Evans before the deadline even if they have already secured a commitment from another key acquisition in Greg Monroe. According to Bulpett, the Celtics are interested in Evans, knowing that the former NBA Rookie of the Year could be another lethal scoring option for them off the bench. Trading for Evans would have added depth to the roster for a possible deep playoff run this season.

Evans, who also had stints with the Sacramento Kings and New Orleans Pelicans, is expected to draw a lot of attention in free agency. Alcaraz said that signing with the Celtics would be an ideal option for Evans because it would put him in a good position to compete for championships in the next several years.