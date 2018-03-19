Javi Marroquin Shades Briana DeJesus Over Relationship Details She Shared On Podcast, According To ‘In Touch’

Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus only dated for a few months, but their relationship caused a lot of drama. Teen Mom 2 fans watched as things developed behind the scenes and grew into something more than the friendship they tried to pass off. When DeJesus announced the split from Marroquin, very little was said. According to In Touch Weekly, Javi Marroquin is upset because Briana finally spoke out about what went wrong between the two. He claims her account is less than accurate.

It has only been a few weeks since Briana DeJesus opted to undergo plastic surgery with Dr. Miami for the second time. Javi Marroquin was against the entire thing, which is one of the reasons the two split. He was so vocal, he convinced his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry, to back out of her appointment and return home without any work being done. DeJesus claims he wanted her to follow his requests, and she wasn’t ready to commit to anything too serious yet.

The former couple had gone on vacation together and garnered a lot of attention doing it. Javi Marroquin made waves with Kailyn Lowry over his choice to date Briana DeJesus. Initially, the two were claiming they were only friends, but they publicly confirmed their relationship not too long after Teen Mom 2 fans began speculating about them.

Dynamic Duo ???????????????? @thelincmarshall A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Feb 22, 2018 at 1:39pm PST

An all-new season of Teen Mom 2 is on the way soon. Javi Marroquin and Briana DeJesus will likely showcase bits of their relationship for the world to see. The two seemed to hit a rough patch when there was drama between Marroquin and DeJesus’ mom. Details surrounding the situation weren’t made clear, but there were several rumors circulating that she wanted him out of her daughter’s life.

Sounds like I need to go on coffee convos again to spill the real tea on what happened not that hot chocolate that’s been spillinnnnnnnn — Javi Marroquin (@Javimarroquin9) March 17, 2018

It looks like Javi Marroquin may make another trip back to Kailyn Lowry’s podcast to refute the story of their breakup as told by Briana DeJesus. He dropped a few tweets filled with shade but never directly mentioned his ex-girlfriend. It seems like the bad blood didn’t end when their relationship did, and the Teen Mom 2 stars are determined to outshine one another no matter the cost.