Fans Think Beth Chapman Looks Gorgeous As She Celebrates St. Patrick’s Day In Furry Black Hat

The 'Dog the Bounty' Star celebrated St. Patrick's with two new Instagram posts.

Like most people, Beth Chapman enjoyed celebrating St. Patrick’s Day this past Saturday.

Over the weekend, Chapman took to her popular Instagram page to share not one but two new Instagram posts with her doting followers. In the first of the two posts, the 50-year-old shared a cartoon character that looks incredibly similar to the reality star.

The image shows a blonde cartoon woman with curly hair and dark eye makeup and lipstick. She is hunched over a pot of gold as she wears a green dress, pink and green knee-high socks, and gold heels. The outfit is complete with a top hat and dark pink ribbon.

The bottom of the image reads, “It ain’t just gold at the end of the rainbow.”

Beth also used this quote to caption the photo before wishing her followers a Happy St. Patty’s Day. In all, the cartoon photo gained over 6,600 likes as well as 115-plus comments.

But it was the next picture of Beth in the flesh that really had fans talking. In the next photo post of the day, the Dog the Bounty Hunter star shared a selfie for fans. In the photo, which was actually posted on St. Patrick’s Day, Beth is all smiles for the camera as she snaps what appears to be a selfie.

In the picture, the reality star is wearing a fuzzy black hat with her hair down and curly. To get in the holiday spirit, Beth opted to wear a subtle hint of green eyeshadow on her upper lid to accompany the black eyeliner on her lower lid.

Fans who saw the picture immediately took to the comments section to gush over how gorgeous the reality star looks in her most recent photograph. Many fans used words like “beautiful” and “gorgeous” to describe Chapman.

“How are you doing love you are looking gorgeous as usual.”

“You are gorgeous inside and out,” another fan chimed in.

In all, the picture gained an impressive 10,500-plus likes and 240 comments.

Earlier this month, the Inquisitr reported that Chapman enjoyed a double date night with her husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, and two of their close friends. And just like this picture, Beth’s fans were sure to comment and let her know how beautiful she looked.