Vanessa Trump allegedly says she's tired of being treated like a 'second class citizen.'

Friends are saying that the divorce between Vanessa Trump and Donald Trump Jr. is far from friendly because Vanessa Trump has been complaining for years that Donald Trump Jr. is cheap and she’s sick of being treated like a second-class citizen. She has told them that the world believes she lives this glamorous life, and that’s far from the truth when she has had to ask her mother for money, reports Page Six.

Vanessa and Donald Trump Jr. issued a mutual statement saying that everything was amicable, but then Vanessa Trump hired a criminal defense lawyer to represent her in the divorce.

“After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways. We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.”

But in light of the Russia investigation and comments leaking out daily, experts like lawyer Bonnie Rabin are asking if things are so amicable, why hire a criminal defense attorney?

“It’s a curious choice if it’s an amicable separation. If it’s an amicable situation, you wouldn’t be highlighting the criminal aspect.”

According to Page Six, it seems like Vanessa Trump’s complaints are more about Donald Trump Jr. controlling all of the money for herself and the five Trump children.

After Vanessa Trump filed for divorce, many of her friends began leaking information to Page Six. One friend said that Vanessa Trump was kept on such a tight budget by Donald Trump Jr that she had to go to her mother for money. Many friends have added that Vanessa’s life at home isn’t elegant and gilded as one would imagine.

“He treats her like a second-class citizen. He gives her very little help and has been keeping her on a tight budget. She doesn’t live a lavish life and can very rarely pick up a check at dinner.”

Other friends say that if Vanessa Trump wants something for herself, she has to figure it out.

“Don Jr. was never generous with money. Vanessa has had to rely on her mother for financial help for her personal needs.”

However, a spokesman for Vanessa and Donald Trump Jr. say that none of this is true, adding that Vanessa and Trump Jr. have great respect for one another.

“All of these claims are simply not true. Don and Vanessa have tremendous respect for each other and always have. The notion that she has had to rely on her family for assistance is absolutely false and utterly ridiculous.”

Vanessa Trump’s friends say this isn’t true and that Vanessa and Donald Trump Jr.’s marriage was troubled for years. According to reports, Vanessa spoke to a divorce lawyer before Donald Trump won the election, with insiders adding that the Trump presidency did not make her marriage any better.

“They were having problems before they even got married. People were telling her not to marry him before the wedding. She was interviewing divorce lawyers before [Trump’s presidency]. No one thought he’d win. He won and she decided to stay until his term is over. But she just couldn’t stand it anymore.”

Vanessa Trump seems firm in her decision to divorce Donald Trump Jr. Mercury News says that even Donald Trump took a turn in trying to talk Vanessa Trump out of the divorce from his son, says a Trump family friend.