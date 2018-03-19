Watch Bucks Vs. Cavs 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, Channels, & Odds

How to watch when LeBron James and Cleveland host 'The Greek Freak' and Milwaukee on Monday night.

Among the NBA games scheduled for Monday night, fans will have the option to watch Bucks vs. Cavs live streaming online and televised game coverage. The two teams are both looking to get into the postseason as the final stretch of the regular season takes place. Both teams are also coming off wins and looking to capture a second-straight, with Milwaukee trying to move up in the East standings with more wins. Here’s the latest game preview including odds, start time, TV channel, and how to watch the Bucks vs. Cavs live streaming online game tonight.

As reported by ESPN recently, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be without head coach Tyronn Lue who is dealing with health issues. Lue left during the team’s recent 114-109 win over the Chicago Bulls in which LeBron achieved another triple-double. It was the third time during the regular season that the Cavs’ coach had been unable to coach a full game due to health issues. Lue mentioned that he is suffering from chest pains and “other troubling symptoms” along with a lack of sleep all year long. Also, sources said Lue has been coughing up blood. With Lue stepping away for now as head coach, it means that assistant coach Koby Altman will take over to handle coaching duties.

Tonight, Cleveland hosts the Milwaukee Bucks team that is coming off a recent victory against the Atlanta Hawks, 122-117 thanks to 38 points from Taurean Prince. Giannis Antetoumkpo finished with a double-double of 33 points and 12 rebounds. With the win, Milwaukee improved to 37-32 for the season. As of this report, they’re just 2.5 games behind the Indiana Pacers and three games behind Cleveland in the Central Division. With a stretch of wins and some losses by teams ahead of them, Milwaukee could potentially challenge for the No. 3 or No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, but that would involve getting past the Cavs.

As the home team, Cleveland was initially favored by four points in tonight’s matchup when the spread opened. Now the Odds Shark consensus at several sportsbooks is 2.5 points in favor of the Cavaliers. For moneyline bettors, Cleveland is priced between -130 and -150 at different sportsbooks, while the visitors range from +110 to +130. The over/under points total as of this report was at a consensus of 224.5 points.

Monday night’s Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Eastern Time. Live televised game coverage comes through several sources, depending on viewing region. In Cleveland, Fox Sports Ohio (FSO) provides a live telecast for fans to enjoy. In the Milwaukee viewing regions, it will be on Fox Sports Wisconsin (FSWIS). All other regions of the country will have to watch tonight’s game with an NBA League Pass subscription.

For live streaming, cable and satellite viewers in the Fox Sports regions for Cleveland or Milwaukee can use the Fox Sports Go website or any of their compatible apps. For other viewers to watch the Bucks vs. Cavs live streaming online, an NBA League Pass subscription or buying the game individually at NBA League Pass website is the best way to go.