‘DWTS’: Kym Johnson Reveals Twins Baby Bump While 33 Weeks Pregnant After Pilates Class

Kym is keeping active as she nears eight months pregnant while revealing her baby bump.

Former Dancing With the Stars professional Kym Johnson is just weeks away from giving birth to her and husband Robert Herjavec’s twins, but that’s not stopping the star from stepping out and showing off her ever-growing baby bump. The dancer was recently spotted out and about by OK! Magazine, where she was photographed leaving a Pilates class before doing a little grocery shopping prior to becoming a mom for the first time.

The site published photos of Kym continuing to keep fit through Pilates as she then stopped off to do some shopping in West Hollywood. The Inquisitr previously noted that she confirmed on Instagram that she was now 33 weeks pregnant.

OK! reported on March 17 that the pregnant star “looks ready to pop any day now” as she made her way around the supermarket dressed in all-black, proudly revealing her bump after previously sharing photos of her middle on her social media pages.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Kym has been open about her fit pregnancy with her fans. Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec’s wife revealed on her official blog that she’s been staying active in her dance studio and has also given other moms-to-be advice on how to have a fit and healthy pregnancy.

Us Weekly revealed that the 41-year-old been showing off her bare baby bump in the gym, sharing snaps of herself working out with her bump on display in a sports bra on social media.

The latest photos of Kym came shortly before she used Instagram to share a sweet message for Herjavec to celebrate their anniversary. The couple first met when they competed on Dancing With the Stars together three years ago.

She shared a photo of the two dancing together on the ABC show back in 2015 and wrote, “I can’t believe it was only 3 years ago today Robert and I did our first dance on @dancingabc.”

John Sciulli / Getty Images

“Who would have thought 3 years later we’d be married and expecting twins,” Johnson continued on social media. “Life is amazing.”

The popular dancer then added the hashtags #loveofmylife, #blessed, and #trustthetimingofyourlife to her sweet photo uploaded on March 19.

Johnson’s loving message for her husband came just minutes after she shared a new snap of herself on Instagram while cradling her baby bump that she jokingly captioned “bump update!”

Dressed in a body-hugging black dress and white sneakers while seemingly spending some time at her dance studio in California, the pregnant dancer who shot to fame on DWTS, put her hands on her bump and told fans that at 33 weeks, her twins “are very active.”

“I really wish I had taken a pic every month of the growing bump,” pregnant Kym continued in the caption. “It’s so amazing what our bodies are capable of! #twins #preggers #babybump.”

Johnson previously revealed that doctors were initially a little cautious when it came to her working out during her pregnancy.

As Us Weekly reported in January, Kym said that her doctors were initially “cautious” of her doing too much exercise during her first trimester, likely due to her age and the fact that she’s carrying multiples.

“The doctors were cautious,” Johnson admitted of the advice she was given during the first few weeks of her pregnancy with twins. “They didn’t want me to work out for the first three months. Now I’m getting back into it.”