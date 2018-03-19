Kylie Jenner Pushing Travis Scott To Elope, ‘Radar Online’ Reports

Kylie Jenner is allegedly pushing rapper boyfriend Travis Scott to elope with her and newborn daughter Stormi in hopes of making them all one big, happy family.

Radar Online reports the couple is suddenly back on good terms and Jenner thinks it may be time to make things official.

“She’s changed a lot since the baby’s been born and really softened her stance since Travis stepped up to the plate with baby duties,” said a source. “Kylie’s talked a ‘big game’ about raising the baby alone but the reality is that’s the last thing she wants. She’s an all-or-nothing character and wants him to move into her place then make things official as soon as possible.”

It wasn’t long ago that Radar reported things had become so strained between the two that Jenner had all but lost trust in Scott as he crisscrossed the country promoting his music and doing the club scene.

“Kylie doesn’t trust Travis at all and she doesn’t need him to raise this baby,” a source said back then. “She does want to be with him, but only if he wants it and she has made this very clear to him.”

Ethan Miller / Getty Images

That all now seems like a lifetime ago, as word is Scott has easily settled in with his newfound fatherhood.

“All of a sudden Travis is the love of her life again and she wants them to elope, or tie the knot in a low-key ceremony while the going’s good,” a source added.

All this comes after the two spent much of her pregnancy feuding over Scott’s resistance to changing his lifestyle.

“Kylie’s pregnancy wasn’t planned, and although he’s excited about the baby, Travis isn’t planning on radically altering his life, at all,” a source previously told Hollywood Life. “Travis is loving life right now—his career is red hot and he’s raking in the money. This is the lifestyle that Travis has always wanted–performing in front of thousands of screaming fans, private jets, champagne, parties—he’s really living the high life. He’s made it clear that she won’t want for money at all, but he’s never intended to put his career on ice so he can just sit around at home with her night after night.”