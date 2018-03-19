Robert Pattinson May Have New Girlfriend But Still Misses FKA Twigs, According to ‘Mirror UK’

Robert Pattinson has "grown close" to Mabel McVey but still has feelings for his ex-fiancee, FKA twigs.

Almost half a year after his breakup with FKA twigs, Robert Pattinson may finally be involved in someone new. Despite the dating rumors about Katy Perry and a mystery blonde, 31-year-old actor the last few months resolutely single. But now, things are about to change as he heats things up with Mable McVey, a Spanish-born Swedish-British singer and a rising star in the Britpop scene.

Robert has gone through a few transformations in the past few months. Not only did he end his engagement to FKA twigs, but he also gained a second wind in his career after premiering Good Time.His performance was lauded by critics in Hollywood and London for his “consistently stellar work,” according to Rotten Tomatoes, with may calling it “one of the year’s finest” acting.

It looks like all the hard work and time spent single is paying off for Twilight actor. Mirror UK is reporting that he has “grown close to Brit-nominated singer Mabel” and that they were “practically inseparable” during London Fashion Week.

“Rob looked smitten with Mabel and they spent two nights glued to each other,” a source told Mirror UK. “They were practically inseparable at the Vogue party at Annabel’s, and again the following night at a Miu Miu fashion party where Rob was trying to be really low key. Their friendship has blossomed from there.”

Despite the fact that she is only 22, which means that she is nine years younger than Robert, Mable has been named a “style star to watch” by Vogue Magazine and is gaining quick stardom with her music style.

Just because he has a new potential girlfriend does not mean that Robert Pattinson is completely over FKA twigs. A source told Hollywood Life that, after seeing her latest Apple commercial directed by Spike Jonze, he is feeling nostalgic for the love they had.

“He loves her very much still and seeing this commercial reminds him of how amazing she is,” the source said. “He sees her talent, he sees her smile and watching it makes him happy since it such a time warp for him. It takes him back to when they were in a better place. It shows the best of everything about her.”

Check out a bit of the commercial on FKA twigs’ Instagram.

The 31-year-old actor certainly does not have time to sit around in his romantic conundrum. He currently has six movie projects slated on IMDb with The King, High Life and The Lighthouse in pre-production.