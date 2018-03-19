Camille Balla: Florida Woman Allegedly Gouged Out Her Mother’s Eyes, Placed Them On A Cardboard Box

Balla allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana, which she believes may have been laced with Flakka or PCP. be\

A South Florida woman is accused of gouging her mother’s eyeballs out and placing them on a cardboard box, in a gruesome murder that may have been fueled by drugs, WPLG-TV (Miami) is reporting.

Camille Balla, 32, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the death of her mother, Francisca Monteiro-Balla.

At about 1:40 a.m. on March 16, according to WPTV (West Palm Beach), police were called to Balla’s Royal Palm Beach home. There, they allegedly found Balla sitting outside on the sidewalk, covered in blood, and frantic. When police showed up, Balla allegedly confessed to the crime immediately.

“I killed my mother and I need help.”

Balla then gave police her house keys, which were described by a police report as “blood-drenched.” Inside they found a gruesome scene: blood was splattered throughout the home. Authorities also found blood forming a trail, as well as pools of blood here and there, as well as broken glass. In the garage, they found Francisca’s dead body, which had several large and deep cuts to her head, arms, chest, abdomen, and groin area.

A few feet away, sitting on a cardboard box, were Ms. Monteiro-Balla’s eyes, which her daughter had allegedly gouged out of her head and placed there.

Throughout the garage, police say they found handwritten notes “which contained religious-themed written messages related to clearing of the soul.” Also found was a white piece of paper which contained suspected marijuana.

Paramedics were called to treat the younger Balla, who also had minor injuries. As paramedics were treating her, she allegedly began screaming “I’m a murderer!”

Balla allegedly told paramedics that she smoked marijuana before her mother’s alleged murder, although she believes it may have been “laced” with Flakka or PCP.

Eddie Phantana / Shutterstock

Flakka, for those not familiar, is a synthetic drug that has been observed to induce “superhuman strength” and psychosis in some individuals, according to CNN.

Balla was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail. On Monday, she was brought into court for a preliminary hearing; however, she began screaming and was removed from the courtroom. A judge ordered her to undergo a mental health evaluation.

This is not the first time that a gruesome story of a drug-induced madness resulting in someone’s eyes being gouged out has made the news in recent days. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kaylee Muthart admits that she got high on methamphetamine and, in a fit of delirium, gouged out her own eyes.