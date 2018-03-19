Melania Trump Trips, Stumbles, And Almost Falls In Her Boots, But President Donald Trump Catches Her [Photos]

First Lady Melania Trump stumbled on the South Lawn of the White House, but President Donald Trump caught her.

President Donald Trump reached out to catch First Lady Melania Trump as she tripped on the South Lawn of the White House on Monday, March 19. According to the description of the Getty Images photo taken by Jim Watson, Melania stumbled in her boots in D.C. as Mr. and Mrs. Trump were en route to Manchester, New Hampshire.

The above photo shows Melania appearing to stumble in tan boots with chunky heels as President Trump reached out with his left arm to grab her waist. According to the description of the Getty Images photo taken by Chip Somodevilla, President Trump caught Melania as she lost her footing in the grass of the South Lawn as the duo left the White House.

According to the pool report from Politico reporter Matthew Nussbaum, titled “Subject: Out-of-town travel pool: Pool report #1,” President Trump donned a long red tie and a typical dark suit. The photo shows Trump wearing a long suit coat. Melania, however, was dressed in sunglasses, a long blue coat, and tan boots. Mr. and Mrs. Trump landed at Joint Base Andrews at 12:22 p.m.

The report by National Journal reporter George Condon titled “Subject: Pool Report #2” describes the couple’s departure for Joint Base Andrews but does not mention Melania tripping.

President Trump catches Melania Trump as she falls. Pablo Martinez Monsivais / AP Images

Despite the current pool reports not mentioning Melania’s stumble, photos like the above tell the tale. The above Associated Press photo by Pablo Martinez Monsivais comes with a description that also notes how Melania lost her footing in the grass before boarding the Marine One helicopter. It was a short flight to Andrews Air Force Base, and the Trumps were videotaped boarding Air Force One without incident.

According to Condon’s pool report from the National Journal, Melania and the president left the White House at 12:10 p.m. on Monday after walking from the Oval Office together to Marine One. Condon reports that Trump didn’t answer reporters’ questions but mouthed something that the journalist could not understand. The questions involved queries over whether Trump will fire Robert Mueller.

Condon noted that Mr. and Mrs. Trump held each other arm-in-arm, followed by aides Kellyanne Conway, Jordan Karem, Stephen Miller and Dr. Ronny Jackson.