Pippa Middleton Greets Baby News Of Husband James’ Brother, No Pregnancy Update Since Wedding

Vogue Williams beats Pippa Middleton to pregnancy even before her wedding to James Matthews' brother.

Pippa Middleton welcomed some baby news this week, but it wasn’t about her. Despite the fact that it has been six months her wedding, the couple that announced the pregnancy was Spencer Matthews, the younger brother of her husband, James. Despite the fact that they are not married yet, Vogue Williams is now four months along and is happy that their baby came so quickly after their engagement.

While her sister married into a British royal, Pippa married into a family with an interesting background. James Matthews’ father is the Laird of Glen Affric and “owns a 10,000-acre Scottish estate near Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands,” according to the Daily Mail. Despite their Scottish nobility, James’ younger brother, Spencer Matthews, has made a name for himself in British reality TV.

More specifically, he is known for being quite a ladies’ man. During his tenure on Made in Chelsea, he showed off his lifestyle as a part of “wealthy young British people,” according to Vogue Magazine. He also claimed, according to the Daily Mail, that he has “slept with 1,000 women,” has done LSD, and said on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here that he is addicted to steroids.

Ironically enough, the younger playboy brother got to announce some baby news before his older sibling.

“Spencer Matthews, 28, who is the brother of Pippa’s husband James Matthews, and his fiance Vogue Williams have announced they are expecting their first child,” reports News Corp Australia Network. “Spencer’s notorious playboy ways were documented on long-running UK reality show Made in Chelsea when he dated at least three of his co-stars including Caggie Dunlop, Louise Thompson, and Lucy Watson.”

Even Vogue and Spencer were surprised by just how quickly parenthood came to them.

“I think we were more taken aback by how quickly it had worked, as opposed to the fact we’re having a kid. Because we had already begun to try,” he confessed. “So I just considered myself the luckiest man in the world when we got the baby news. We were heading down that matrimonial road anyway, so now we feel doubly blessed.”

According to Vogue, the conception happened during a relaxing holiday on the Mediterranean.

“We were together when we did the test, on holiday in the South of France over Christmas, and we were just like, ‘Wow’,” Vogue said, according to RTE. “Regardless of how long you plan it for or how long you’ve wanted it, it’s still like, ‘Oh my God!’ It’s such exciting news.”

On the other hand, Pippa is keeping up with her routines and leading a quiet life after her fairytale wedding last September. As an amateur athlete, the 34-year-old sister of the Duchess of Cambridge makes sure that she works out frequently.

“[Pippa] looked stylish in a trendy oversized checked coat as she left the gym in west London,” reports the Daily Mail. “She finished off her ensemble with a black sweater and jeans, along with a pair of brown ankle boots. Safety-conscious Pippa made sure to put on her helmet before hopping back onto her bike.”

Toward the end of 2017, there were some pregnancy rumors circling Pippa, but that quickly died down when she appeared at a holiday function at a children’s hospital not showing any signs of a baby bump.