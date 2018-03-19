Pirates Of The Caribbean Reopens At Magic Kingdom — Check Out The New Redhead Scene [Photos And Video]

After many years, the auction scene has changed and the redhead has a different attitude.

Everyone knew it was coming and it finally happened as Pirates of the Caribbean reopened with an altered auction scene and a much different redhead. The changes were first announced last year for both Walt Disney World and Disneyland, but the impending dates were bothering a lot of purists. Disneyland’s version will be changed later this year, but Magic Kingdom reopened its attraction on Monday morning and the redhead has turned pirate.

Early on Monday morning, hundreds of guests lined up to head straight into Adventureland to check out the new version of the classic Disney attraction. Unfortunately, some technical difficulties started the day and kept anyone from boarding and experiencing it until about 10:30 a.m.

The Disney Parks Blog was guiding guests to Magic Kingdom to check out the new redhead and auction scene, but those arriving early had to simply wait a bit longer. Once it opened, the guests began filing into line in a hurry as the wait time was up to 75 minutes before the first sailors were even exiting the ride.

Pirates of the Caribbean is one of the most well-known and iconic attractions in all of Disney history, but sometimes, change has to happen. Now, guests are experiencing this ride in a whole new way, but there is not much else that has really changed.

Danny Cox

As you can see (video below), the redhead is now a full-fledged pirate and the wench auction has officially been changed to that of one selling stolen goods. No longer are the other pirates asking if she is being sold by the pound or even yelling “We wants the redhead” when she is up for sale.

Now, the pirates are shouting, “We wants the rum!” when the redhead asks the gentlemen if they love the pirate-famous drink.

The other characters in the scene are holding goods and have received new looks as well. One of the other big changes is the Auctioneer now has a new voice as his lines had to be recorded again to fit the storyline.

Not much else has changed throughout the ride and one of the only other noticeable differences is the scene right before the drop. The long dead pirates are still there, but the beach has been cleaned up and no more mermaid skeletons remain.

Danny Cox

The famous redhead-auction scene is one that fans of Pirates of the Caribbean have loved for many years. Time changes all things, though, and Disney simply felt as if it were necessary to alter it a bit to keep up with how the world has progressed.

Disneyland’s version of Pirates of the Caribbean is set to close later this spring as work will begin on April 23, 2018.

Pirates of the Caribbean is so much more than just a very successful movie franchise as it all started with a theme park attraction. Walt Disney World brought about the changes to the redhead-auction scene with its reopening of the attraction on Monday morning. The new scene is bound to upset a number of Disney purists who visit Magic Kingdom, but the changes have happened and it seems as if this is how things will be for a long time to come.