Poll: Donald Trump’s Approval Ratings Hit Record Low Numbers

President Donald Trump’s approval ratings now sit at record low numbers compared to his recent predecessors, despite actually experiencing a slight uptick in recent weeks.

A new NBC News/Wall Street Journal survey pegs Trump’s approvals at just 43 percent, on average some 15 points behind the 58 percent rating of his recent predecessors at the same 14-month stage in their administrations.

Pollsters also found the majority of voters continue to disapprove of the job Trump is doing in the Oval Office, with his disapprovals standing at 53 percent.

According to CNN, the dismal 43 percent rating puts Trump’s approvals below those of Gerald Ford, who at this point in his presidency had an approval rating at 44 percent.

Trump recently implored voters to ignore all the polling, inexplicably adding that he was more popular than direct predecessor Barack Obama’s, whose average approvals realistically never dipped below the 48 percent threshold at the same point in his presidency.

“Rasmussen and others have my approval ratings at around 50 percent, which is higher than Obama, and yet the political pundits love saying my approval ratings are ‘somewhat low,'” Trump tweeted earlier this month.

The poll of 1,100 adults also found that Democrats currently hold a 10-point advantage over Republicans in Congressional preference going into the 2018 midterms. The numbers reflect a four-point jump from the same poll taken in January when the Democrats enjoyed a six-point lead.

A recent CBS News poll also found Trump’s overall approval remain mired in the doldrums, with nearly one in three Americans now expressing “no confidence” in him on the issue of North Korea.

Pollsters found just 38 percent of voters now approve of Trump’s overall job performance, up just a point over nearly a two-month period.

Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Trump’s overall dismal ratings come despite him having received somewhat of a bump on his handling of the increasingly tense situation with North Korea.

Since announcing that he plans to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Trump’s approvals on the issue have spiked to 42 percent, though the majority of Americans still disapprove of his performance on the issue at 50 percent.

Trump’s approval on the issue is even bleaker in a weekly Politico/Morning Consult poll, which found that 31 percent of Americans have “no confidence at all” in him on the issue.

In the CBS News poll, Trump’s highest approval rating came on the issue of the economy at 46 percent. His lowest rating in the poll came on his handling of the ongoing probe of his campaign possibly colluding with Russia in the 2016 election at 31 percent. His handling of gun policies only fared slightly better at just 37 percent.