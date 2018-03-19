Sheree Whitfield Accuses NeNe Leakes Of Mortgage Fraud, Credit Card Fraud And Stealing

Sheree Whitfield retaliated after NeNe Leakes re-tweeted a viewer's tweet that reminded everyone of Sheree's prior crime.

It seems as if Sheree Whitfield and NeNe Leakes didn’t resolve their issues with one another during the filming of the Real Housewives of Atlanta season 10 reunion show that took place last Thursday. Judging by their latest tweets, it seems that they’re now at one another’s throats even more than when the season filmed. During the airing of the latest episode on Sunday night, Sheree unleashed a tirade against NeNe. Sheree accused NeNe of not really being remorseful for wishing rape on someone. Shockingly, Sheree even retaliated against NeNe by accusing her of mortgage fraud, credit card fraud and stealing.

It all started when NeNe posted some tweets that referred to Kim Zolciak as “wig” and Sheree as “Sweetie 2.0.” As some viewers may recall, Sweetie used to show up on the show frequently as Kim’s loyal assistant. Throughout this season, NeNe has made it clear that she thinks that Sheree blindly agrees with whatever Kim does and says, much like Sweetie used to do. NeNe tweeted that viewers were going to see Kim and Sheree be reckless with their mouths.

It really heated up when NeNe re-tweeted a viewer’s tweet that asked Sheree why she’s so jealous of NeNe. The viewer reminded everyone that Sheree was once arrested for stealing from a department store.

Sheree apparently didn’t appreciate NeNe re-tweeting that tweet, for she quickly snapped back that around the same time, NeNe was doing credit card fraud, stealing and mortgage fraud.

Earlier this season, after Kandi Burruss told Sheree Whitfield that NeNe had called her incarcerated boyfriend a con man who stole millions from a company, Sheree shot back in a confessional interview that NeNe has her own mugshot so she shouldn’t be judging anyone. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, during a Watch What Happens Live appearance after that episode aired, NeNe responded to what Sheree had to say by declaring that people can have a mug shot for something as small as a traffic ticket. NeNe maintained that she, unlike Tyrone who was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, never spent a day in jail. NeNe then yelled that Sheree needs to worry about her own mug shot, which she had expunged.

During her own Watch What Happens Live appearance a few weeks later, Sheree pointed out that when she was arrested and had her mug shot taken, she was a teenager and much younger than NeNe was when she was arrested.

In a 2008 article describing the troubled pasts of the Atlanta housewives, the New York Post reported that Sheree was arrested twice for theft in 1989, when she was 19 years old. NeNe was arrested and charged in 1992, when she was 25, with one misdemeanor and three felony counts of “theft of services” from the phone company. She was arrested three more times for probation violations over the next two years.

On Twitter, Sheree also accused NeNe of lying when she said that she didn’t want to be hurtful to anyone. Sheree pointed out that NeNe actually told someone that she hopes that they get raped by an Uber driver.

On Sunday nights episode, it was revealed that NeNe was fired from hosting the Xscape tour after she told someone in the audience that she hopes that she gets raped. NeNe explained that after she made a joke about Uber, a heckler yelled out to her that she should kill herself. Furious, NeNe yelled back that she hoped the heckler got raped by an Uber driver. During a talk with Cynthia Bailey and Marlo Hampton, NeNe expressed remorse for what she said. Kandi Burruss later told Sheree that while she thought that the uproar over what NeNe said would die down with time, her band mates and management decided that NeNe had to be fired from the job or risk losing the support of advertisers and fans.

On Twitter, Sheree made it clear that she believes that NeNe was not really remorseful for saying what she did.

Sheree Whitfield further called NeNe Leakes’ rape joke disgusting and her apology fake.