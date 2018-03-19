Kate Middleton’s Pregnancy Is Nearing The End: Here Is Everything We Know About Baby No 3

Experts believe the baby will arrive by April 29, a date that also corresponds with the couple’s seventh wedding anniversary.

It’s a happy time for the royal family, as Kate Middleton and Prince William are only a month away from welcoming their third baby together. With the Duchess of Cambridge’s pregnancy nearing the end, here’s everything we know about the newest addition to the royal family.

According to the Cut, Middleton is due to give birth sometime in late April. Experts believe the baby will arrive by April 29, a date that also corresponds with the couple’s seventh wedding anniversary. With the baby arriving in April, the birth shouldn’t overshadow Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding on May 19. If the baby comes late, however, there’s a chance Middleton won’t feel well enough to attend the ceremony. Here’s hoping that doesn’t happen.

One of the biggest mysteries surrounding the baby is the gender. Middleton and William have not revealed anything about the gender — and are reportedly waiting to find out themselves — but that hasn’t stopped fans from guessing.

Bookmakers in the U.K. have placed heavy odds in favor of a girl, while others believe it will be a boy based on the blue outfits Middleton has been wearing in recent weeks.

When it comes to the baby’s name, there are a few that are on top of betting lists. Right now, the top name is Mary, followed closely by Alice and Victoria. For a boy name, Albert and Arthur are in the top slots.

There’s no telling what the couple will decide, though it will probably be a more traditional name and something that is linked to the royal family.

As far as the actual birth is concerned, inside sources revealed that Middleton will have the baby at St. Mary’s Paddington Hospital. The royal family has reserved an entire wing for the Duchess of Cambridge and will likely keep their visit top secret until well after the pregnancy is over.

After her first two pregnancies, Middleton greeted fans outside of the hospital, but it sounds like she won’t be doing that this time around.

“She has decided that she will be having the baby at the Lindo Wing. The room is all booked, the team are ready, and everyone is just waiting for the baby to come,” the insider revealed. “They have had two very positive experiences at the Lindo Wing so it’s the number one choice. She knows the team and she feels like she’s in very safe hands.”

Middleton and William share two kids together: Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Both were delivered at St. Mary’s, just like William and Harry. Kensington Palace confirmed the new pregnancy back in September but has kept details to a minimum ever since.

Although she’s only a month away from having a child, Middleton has kept herself busy in recent weeks. Last week, she attended a public meeting with British tennis representatives to chat about how they could increase accessibility to the sport.

Most recently Kate Middleton celebrated St. Patrick’s Day in a stunning green coat that stylishly showed off her huge baby bump.