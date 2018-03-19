Fifth Harmony Is Splitting Up To Pursue Solo Careers

Fifth Harmony is calling it quits.

Fifth Harmony is coming to an end, at least for now. The girl group announced their decision to split up via social media on Monday after six years together in the spotlight.

According to a March 19 report by Pop Culture, Fifth Harmony took to social media this week to reveal the sad news to their fans. In the official statement the band reveals that they “appreciate” all the experiences they’ve had, and call the split a “hiatus” not a break up. The members of the group, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, and Normani Kordei revealed that they would be pursuing their own solo careers during the hiatus.

While Fifth Harmony is still touring, they promise their fans, also known as “Harmonizers” that they would honor the tour dates that they already have scheduled before officially taking their break from each other. The band hit the charts and soared to fame with songs such as Work From Home and Worth It.

Of course this isn’t the first time that Fifth Harmony has made headlines. Over a year ago the group’s fifth member, Camila Cabello, quit the band to pursue her own solo endeavors and has begun to climb the charts with her songs like Havana, Bad Things, and Never Be The Same.

Rumors about a Fifth Harmony break up have been circulating for months. Although the band continued as a four-piece group following Camila Cabello’s departure, they also began to branch out on their own. Dinah Jane collaborated with RedOne, Daddy Yankee, and French Montana on Boom Boom, while Lauren Jauregui worked with Marian Hill on Back to Me and with Steve Aoki on All Night. Ally Brook released a single with Topic titled Perfect and Normani Kordei performed on Love Lies with Khalid. She also appeared on Dancing With The Stars.

Fifth Harmony fans are saddened by the news of the split this week, but if the girl group can follow in the steps of One Direction, which has seen all five members, Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Liam Payne continue with solo albums and tours, fans may get even more great music than they expected.