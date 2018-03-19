‘Teen Mom 2’: Kailyn Lowry Bans Javi Marroquin From Family Vacation After He Reunites With Ex, Reports ‘Radar’

Kailyn and Javi's co-parenting relationship is seemingly on the rocks again.

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry has reportedly uninvited her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, from their already planned family vacation. The reality star allegedly became very upset with the father of her child when he took their son, Lincoln, on a trip to meet up with his ex-girlfriend.

According to a report by Radar Online, Kailyn Lowry was said to be furious when she found out that Javi Marroquin had taken their son out of town to visit his ex-girlfriend, Lauren Comeau, whom he recently reunited with. Kail was said to be so mad at the Teen Mom 2 dad that she banned him from their tropical vacation.

The report reveals that Kailyn Lowry had invited Javi Marroquin on her upcoming vacation to Jamaica with her sons, Isaac and Lincoln. However, sources claim that upon finding out that he took little Lincoln from Delaware to Kentucky to visit Lauren Comeau, she was “really mad” and “yelled at him about it.” The Teen Mom 2 star then uninvited her ex-husband from the trip.

The insider reveals that Kailyn Lowry told Javi Marroquin that he was no longer welcome or allowed to come with her and her three sons, Isaac, Lincoln, and Lux, on the vacation to Jamaica upon finding out that Javi had gotten back together with Lauren. The Teen Mom 2 dad confirmed that he and Lauren had gotten back together after Comeau posted a photograph of the two of them together in Kentucky. However, Lincoln was not pictured in the snapshot.

Dynamic Duo ???????????????? @thelincmarshall A post shared by Javi Marroquin (@javim9) on Feb 22, 2018 at 1:39pm PST

The news of Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau’s reunion came just days after rumors began to run wild suggesting that he may get back together with Kailyn Lowry. However, the Teen Mom 2 personality took to social media to shut down the speculation, claiming that she and Javi were “not getting back together,” and asking fans how she could get back together with someone who “didn’t have her back.”

As for now, Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin’s relationship seems to be on the rocks again due to his recent trip with Lincoln. Sources claim that Kail “shut Javi off completely” after the incident and is planning to leave for Jamaica without him.

Teen Mom 2 fans can see more of Kailyn Lowry and Javi Marroquin when the new season begins airing on MTV later this year.