‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Chloe Begins Receiving Gifts That Could Lead To A Chilling Storyline

Things could take a creepy turn when Chloe begins receiving anonymous gifts.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Chloe Lane (Nadia Bjorlin) will finally make her way back to Salem in upcoming episodes. Chloe has been absent from the NBC soap for weeks now due to Bjorlin’s maternity leave. However, Chloe is set to return and bring some major drama with her.

According to the latest Days of our Lives spoilers by Buzzworthy Radio, Chloe will return to Salem to find some surprises lay in store for her. Chloe’s ex-husband, Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo), will be eagerly awaiting her return. Lucas has made it clear that he plans to move on in his love life and that he has his sights set on Chloe. He’ll ask her out on a date and the two will go ice skating together. However, when Chloe receives a gift, things could take a dramatic turn.

Days of our Lives viewers will see Chloe Lane receive a bouquet of flowers. The gift seems innocent enough, and she will likely believe the flowers are from Lucas after the pair spend time together on their date. However, Lucas isn’t the person who sent the flower arrangement. In fact, spoilers suggest that Chloe will be followed home to Salem by a mysterious person, and many fans are speculating about the possibilities.

It seems that Chloe could find herself in a scary situation if her secret admirer turns out to be obsessed with her, or even dangerous. The possibilities are endless when it comes to the plot, but it does seem that Lucas will be there for Chloe through the entire ordeal. Fans may even see Chloe receive more gifts in the future, all of which could begin to creep her out. In fact, Days of our Lives fans may even see Lucas save Chloe’s life if things escalate that far. The storyline has the potential to be shocking and bone-chilling, and lead to Lucas and Chloe growing closer than ever through it all.

Days of our Lives fans are now wondering who Chloe’s secret admirer will be, what else he may send to her, and if it will be a new character or someone that viewers’ have already met before in the past. Only time will tell as this exciting new storyline unfolds.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.