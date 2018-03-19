Melania Trump To Join President Trump At Manchester Community College In ‘Drug-Infested Den’ Of New Hampshire

Melania Trump and the POTUS will visit Manchester Community College on Monday in New Hampshire, a state President Trump once called a "drug-infested den."

First lady Melania Trump is expected to be seen in public on Monday, March 19, when she joins President Trump to speak about the opioid crisis, according to the Boston Globe. President Trump’s trip to Manchester, New Hampshire, is already causing buzz on social media, with the term “drug-infested den” being brought to the remembrances of plenty of Twitter timelines prior to Trump’s visit.

According to Boston, Trump’s visit to New Hampshire was preceded by him once dubbing the state a “drug-infested den.” Now, President Trump is expected to detail his agenda for tackling the opioid crisis—this time with Melania in tow. President Trump’s policy proposal should be revealed in a statement that is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. at Manchester Community College during an invitation-only event.

Trump is also expected to visit Manchester Central Fire Station, as well as Manchester Community College, with the president scheduled to make two stops in the state on Monday. The fire station visit should feature Trump examining Safe Station, an innovative program that provides a safe shelter at fire stations to those struggling with drug and alcohol addictions.

Trump’s plan to attack the opioid crisis could be controversial, according to the Boston publication, as he makes his first visit as president to New Hampshire. Melania will join him for the trip since opioids are “really the only policy issue the two of them have tackled together,” according to a White House official.

President Trump, returning to a state he last year referred to as a “drug-infested den,” is traveling to New Hampshire Monday with plans to announce a new policy on combating the opioid epidemic. Our look at what he’s planning to propose: https://t.co/yonNhsUldN — Matt Viser (@mviser) March 19, 2018

The pool report titled “Subject: DAILY GUIDANCE AND PRESS SCHEDULE FOR MONDAY, MARCH 19, 2018” from the White House’s Office of the Press Secretary provided more details about the pending trip for Mr. and Mrs. Trump.

WATCH: President Trump is visiting New Hampshire on Monday. Even though Trump called our state a "drug-infested den," @GovChrisSununu has been his most loyal supporter.#nhpolitics pic.twitter.com/BZAgul7lag — NH Democratic Party (@NHDems) March 18, 2018

At noon on Monday, President Trump and Melania are scheduled to leave the White House en route to Joint Base Andrews, departing 20 minutes later en route to Manchester. By 1:40 p.m., Melania and the POTUS are expected to land at Manchester-Boston Regional Airport and be on their way to Manchester Community College by 1:50 p.m.

President Trump is expected to give his speech about fighting the opioid crisis by 2:40 p.m. at Manchester Community College, with “pre-credentialed media” members in the room. By 3:30 p.m., Mr. and Mrs. Trump are expected to leave the college and head to Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, arriving at the White House by 5:45 p.m.