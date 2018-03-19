‘My 600-Lb Life’ Surgeon Dr. Nowzaradan Puts Patients On This Special Diet To Jump-Start Weight Loss

Before having weight loss surgery, 'My 600-Lb Life' patients must show their commitment by going on a low-carb, high-protein diet that includes a long forbidden foods list.

Ever since TLC aired the very first season of My 600-Lb Life, bariatric surgeon Dr. Nowzaradan has become known for his empathetic, yet strict, approach to helping his patients achieve their weight loss. Some viewers have also benefited by watching the cast members’ battles with obesity and food addiction, even turning to Dr. Nowzaradan’s special 1,200-calorie diet plan to achieve their own weight-loss goals, reported Life & Style.

My 600-Lb Life Patients Must Prove Commitment By Following Special Diet For Weight Loss Before Surgery

What’s unique about this diet plan: Dr. Now, as he’s known, will not work with the My 600-Lb Life patients until they show their commitment by following the strict regime. Patients on this diet must do more than count calories. The weight-loss plan also has a long list of foods that must be avoided.

One of the success stories from My 600-Lb Life, Dr. Now’s former patient L.B. Bonner, revealed the specific foods that he was told to omit from his life. The food list is from Dr. Now, who designed the diet to be low in carbohydrates, low in fat, and high in protein.

Foods To Avoid On My 600-Lb Life Diet For Weight Loss

Any form of sugar must be avoided on the My 600-Lb Life diet. That rule includes desserts such as pie and cake; sweeteners such as honey, molasses, and syrup; and sugar-added beverages, such as sodas and energy drinks. In addition, dieters on the weight-loss regime must steer clear of a variety of supposedly healthy snacks, ranging from peanuts and peanut butter to popcorn and sunflower seeds.

Even supposedly healthy foods such as bananas are not allowed on Dr. Now’s pre-weight loss surgery diet. Shutterstock Images

Foods that are high in carbohydrates also are on the forbidden list. Those banned items include rice, noodles, cereal, potatoes, chips, and meal supplements. Breads and tortillas are limited for those who want to achieve their weight-loss goals.

To follow the My 600-Lb Life diet, patients must steer clear of fruits that are high in sugar and carbohydrates. For example, dieters on the 1,200-calorie weight loss plan cannot have watermelon, cantaloupe, and bananas. Dried fruit, candied fruit, jellies, and jams also are not allowed.

Although artificial sweeteners such as Sucralose are permitted, the diet requires caution when it comes to drinks. Fruit juices such as cranberry juice, orange juice, and grape juice are banned.

My 600-Lb Life Star Erica Wall Wasn’t Thrilled With Advice To Cut Back On Carbs

Going on a diet before having gastric bypass surgery may seem like a small price to pay for extreme weight loss. But not every star of My 600-Lb Life welcomes the order to go on a low-carb, calorie-counting diet regime, pointed out In Touch Weekly.

Erica Wall has achieved a weight loss of almost 200 pounds after undergoing gastric bypass surgery. My 600-Lb Life showed Wall’s distress initially when a nutritionist told her to reduce her intake of carbohydrates.

“I can’t believe she just wasted all that food,” said Erica when the nutritionist tossed out her high-carb food stash.

After shedding so much weight, Wall now wants to get even slimmer so that she can enjoy running for fitness again. But she admits that the 600-Lb Life diet is still challenging.

However, cutting back on carbohydrates and restricting food intake are essential steps to long-term weight loss success before and after weight-loss surgery, reported Healthline. Pre-weight loss surgery diets, such as the My 600-Lb Life regime, typically involve cutting back or eliminating saturated fats such as fried foods, cutting out high-carb foods such as pasta and potatoes, and cutting out beverages high in sugar, such as soda and juice.

And, as with Dr. Now’s 1,200-calorie pre-surgery 600-Lb Life diet, protein is the key to success.

“Protein helps bolster and protect muscle tissue. This can help your body burn fat instead of muscle for fuel. Protein also helps keep your body strong, which can speed up recovery.”

Dieting before weight-loss surgery also helps to prepare patients for their new diets after the procedure. Following surgery, patients gradually eat more foods. However, the final post-surgery diet continues to emphasize lean protein while avoiding foods that are high in carbohydrates and calories.