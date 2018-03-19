The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Films The Season 6 Reunion Special [Photos]

The cast of the Bravo TV series filmed the upcoming special over the weekend in Los Angeles.

The Vanderpump Rules cast reunited over the weekend to film the upcoming reunion special for Season 6 and during the taping, a number of people from the show shared photos with their fans and followers.

“#VandeReunion,” Andy Cohen wrote in the caption of a March 17 photo, also tagging himself in Van Nuys, California.

Throughout the Saturday taping, the majority of the show’s stars showcased the moments leading up to the filming and after on their Instagram and Snapchat accounts. Cohen also posted photos, one of which included a selfie with Lisa Vanderpump. As fans of Vanderpump Rules well know, the series is a spinoff of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills which is based out of Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant SUR Lounge.

In addition to the photo of Cohen and Vanderpump, Instagram was flooded with images that may have suggested a cast divide. For instance, Lala Kent was mainly seen sitting with the “Witches of WeHo,” Kristen Doute, Stassi Schroeder, and Katie Maloney, as Scheana Marie and Ariana Madix appeared to keep to themselves.

As for Brittany Cartwright, the girlfriend of Jax Taylor, she seemed to spend time with both “cliques” of the show, just as she did throughout filming of the sixth season.

A post shared by Andy Cohen (@bravoandy) on Mar 17, 2018 at 2:28pm PDT

“issa reunion look,” Kent wrote in the caption of her photo.

A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on Mar 18, 2018 at 6:38pm PDT

“That’s a wrap!” Cartwright wrote.

A post shared by Brittany Cartwright (@brittany) on Mar 18, 2018 at 11:36am PDT

“What a day!!!!” Maloney added.

A post shared by Katie Maloney-Schwartz (@musickillskate) on Mar 17, 2018 at 10:01pm PDT

At the beginning of the sixth season of the show, the main storyline was based around the fact that Jax Taylor had cheated on girlfriend Brittany Cartwright with former SUR Lounge employee Faith Stowers. However, while Stowers was rumored to be making a return to production for the reunion, she was not seen in Van Nuys with her co-stars and later confirmed that she was not open to appearing at the special taping.

On March 18, Reality Blurb shared a screenshot posted to Stowers’ social media account in which she made it clear that she wasn’t present on Saturday. Stowers also told her fans and followers that she would have turned down Bravo TV if they had offered her a chance to appear on the show.

Vanderpump Rules Season 6 airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.