‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: ‘Gabby’ & Stefan’s Feelings Could Complicate Things

Stefan's relationship with Abigail's alter-egos will take a dramatic turn.

Days of our Lives spoilers reveal that Stefan DiMera (Tyler Christopher) and Abigail Deveraux-DiMera (Marci Miller) are soon going to find themselves in a very complicated situation thanks to Abby’s alter-ego, “Gabby.”

According to the latest Days of our Lives spoilers by Buzzworthy Radio, Gabby will soon come clean to Stefan about her feelings. Gabby, who is just one of Abigail’s split personalities, will tell Stefan that she has real feelings for him and that is when things will really get dramatic.

As many Days of our Lives fans know, Stefan has always had an attraction to Abigail. Since coming to Salem in late 2017, Stefan has been smitten with Abby, who is the wife of his half-brother, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn). Since that time, Abby has maintained that she wants nothing to do with Stefan. However, since developing her split personality disorder, it seems that Abigail’s alter-egos, Gabby and Dr. Laura, feel much differently. In fact, they are often seen hanging around Stefan and making life difficult for Abigail.

Stefan has seemingly developed feelings for Gabby and will take things to the next level when he suggests that he and Abigail head to Hong Kong on official business for DiMera Enterprises. Of course, Abigail will have no idea what is going on as she’ll be in full Gabby mode throughout most of the trip. This is Stefan’s chance to get out of Salem with Gabby and figure out what he plans to do about the alter-ego whom he seems to be falling for. When he learns that Gabby has feelings for him as well, it could lead him to make a huge mistake. It looks like Stefan could push Gabby to take over Abigail’s body full time.

In the latest #DAYS, a vulnerable Gabby opens up to Stefan and makes a bold decision.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/fqnY5dmpBQ — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 16, 2018

However, Abigail’s not gone. Days of our Lives viewers will see her wake up in Hong Kong with no recollection of how she got there. In addition, Chad will also head to town in hopes of being with his wife, whom he didn’t want to go on the trip in the first place. Chad’s appearance will throw Gabby through a loop, and she may need to pretend to be Abigail in front of him. It seems like only a matter of time before Chad figures out that something is very wrong, but will it be too late for Abigail when the truth finally comes out?

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.