Lifetime’s Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Movie Debuts Trailer, Shows The Royal Couple’s Intimate Moments

A sneak peek of 'Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance' depicts the royal couple's most romantic moments--from their 'secret' affair to their intimate engagement.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s love story will be chronicled in the upcoming Lifetime movie entitled Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance. The network has just dropped the first trailer for the much-awaited movie, and it is totally romantic, sweet — and not to mention steamy!

According to E! Online, the made-for-TV movie follows the “fairytale romance” of the 33-year-old prince and his 36-year-old commoner, American love. It will reportedly detail Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s first blind date in Canada, their “secret courtship,” up to the public announcement of their engagement.

The 20-second clip shows actors Murray Fraser and Parisa Fitz-Henley portraying the royal couple in their most intimate moments. Prince Harry and Meghan are depicted as these down-to-earth, regular couple. They’re having dinner dates, enjoying romantic camping trips, kissing, and cuddling in bed. Of course, there’s nothing regular about the couple. Their love affair, which was kept under wraps at the beginning, was meant to be “the royal event of the year.”

“A secret romance becomes the royal event of the year,” the trailer teases.

The trailer also shows the Lifetime movie’s recreation of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s private trip to Botswana, where they celebrated Meghan’s 36th birthday. Another swoon-worthy scene is Prince Harry’s intimate proposal, which the royal couple shared happened while they were roasting a chicken for dinner.

“I don’t need my life to be this perfect royal picture. I just need you,” Prince Harry tells Meghan in one scene.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their most recent public outing on March 12, 2018. Jack Hill - Pool / Getty Images

If the short trailer is any indication, the upcoming Lifetime feature film is expected to be a romantic, swoon-worthy story. However, Mirror UK reported that some royal supporters are “furious” over the steamy scenes of the upcoming movie. Reportedly, the head of the British Monarchist Society is “outraged” over how Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were shown to be passionately kissing in bed, among other scenes.

“Common decency has been violated, The scene showing the couple naked in bed is the ultimate appeal to those who are drawn in by such filth and perversion.”

The British Royal Family has not commented on the Lifetime film. The network has also made a film about Prince William and Kate Middleton’s romance back in 2011, in time for the couple’s wedding.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding will take place at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor on May 19. Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance will air just a few days ahead of the royal wedding, on May 13, 8 p.m. ET. Watch the trailer below.