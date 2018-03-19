‘NCIS’ Season 15 Return Date, Spoilers: Mark Harmon’s Character Takes A New Role, Episode 19 Synopsis Revealed

Reports have it that fans would see the other side of the NCIS team leader.

CBS has yet to announce if there would be another installment after NCIS Season 15. While these are some speculations claiming that the popular American police military procedural television series would be canceled due to Mark Harmon’s advanced age and deteriorating health, ratings suggest that having another season is likely to happen. Now, new spoilers suggest that special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs is going to take a new role in the upcoming “The Numerical Limit” episode.

Reports have it that devoted viewers of the CBS series would witness the other side of special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs very soon. CarterMatt shared that the character of Mark Harmon would help take care of a little girl. Agent Gibbs is known to be a very serious and self-centered man, and it is very interesting to know how he would be able to pull off his new role in NCIS Season 15 Episode 19.

The entertainment news outlet shared that the forthcoming new episode could possibly bring special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs to the past. For starters, the character of Mark Harmon missed the chance to raise his own kid after ex-partner Shannon and daughter Kelly succumbed to death. It remains to be seen if the NCIS team leader and Elena (Lily Rose Silver), who is a 10-year-old orphaned refugee being targeted by a violent gang, would have a good relationship with each other in the upcoming NCIS Season 15 Episode 19.

NCIS season 15 episode 19 to be different sort of Mark Harmon story https://t.co/6eUfWBWJtv #NCIS — Jessica Carter (@dangergirl101) March 15, 2018

Meanwhile, The Inquisitr previously reported that NCIS Season 15 is taking another break this week. Previous reports claimed that the imminent “Death From Above” episode would not be aired on Tuesday, March 20. Spoilers suggest that the imminent Episode 18 would be about special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs and the rest of the team transferring to another location after a corpse was found on the roof of the NCIS headquarters.

Aside from the dead body, it was revealed that some bomb paraphernalia were also sighted in the area. Because of this, the character of Mark Harmon and his associates would be forced to work elsewhere while the investigation is being conducted. Other NCIS Season 15 Episode 18 spoilers also suggest that Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard (David McCallum) would share the first draft of his upcoming new book.

Catch the Episode 18 on March 27 and Episode 19 on April 3 at 8 p.m. on CBS Channel. Stay tuned for the latest spoilers, news, and updates about NCIS Season 15!