‘NCIS’ Season 15 Return Date, Spoilers: Mark Harmon’s Character Takes A New Role, Episode 19 Synopsis Revealed

Reports suggest that fans would see the other side of the NCIS team leader.

CBS has yet to announce if there would be another installment after NCIS Season 15. While some rumors claim that the popular American police military procedural television series will be canceled due to Mark Harmon’s advanced age and deteriorating health, ratings suggest that having another season is likely to happen. Now, new spoilers suggest that special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs is going to take a new role in the upcoming “The Numerical Limit” episode.

Reports state that devoted viewers of the CBS series will witness the other side of special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs very soon. CarterMatt shared that Mark Harmon’s character will help take care of a little girl. Agent Gibbs is known to be a very serious and self-centered man, and it is very interesting to see if he can pull off his new role in NCIS Season 15 Episode 19.

The entertainment news outlet shared that the forthcoming episode could possibly bring in special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs. For starters, Mark Harmon’s character missed the chance to raise his own kid after ex-partner Shannon and daughter Kelly died. It remains to be seen if the NCIS team leader and Elena (Lily Rose Silver), who is a 10-year-old orphaned refugee targeted by a violent gang, will have a good relationship with each other in the upcoming NCIS Season 15 Episode 19.

Meanwhile, the Inquisitr previously reported that NCIS Season 15 is taking another break this week. Previous reports claimed that the imminent “Death From Above” episode would not be aired on Tuesday, March 20. Spoilers suggest that Episode 18 will be about special agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs and the rest of the team transferring to another location after a corpse is found on the roof of the NCIS headquarters.

Aside from the dead body, it was revealed that some bomb paraphernalia was also sighted in the area. Because of this, Mark Harmon’s character and his associates will be forced to work elsewhere while the investigation is being conducted. Other NCIS Season 15 Episode 18 spoilers also suggest that Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard (David McCallum) would share the first draft of his upcoming new book.

Catch the Episode 18 on March 27 and Episode 19 on April 3 at 8 p.m. on CBS Channel. Stay tuned for the latest spoilers, news, and updates about NCIS Season 15!