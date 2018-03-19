Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth Wedding: ‘Wrecking Ball’ Singer Has Different Kinds Of Wedding Plans, Reports ET

A source revealed that the couple is now planning their wedding, but they choose to keep their mouths shut about it.

It looks like Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth are now gearing up for their much-awaited wedding. However, details about their wedding plans aren’t being revealed as they opt to take things in their own way.

“Miley has come up with all sorts of different wedding plans,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. With the 25-year-old star’s outstanding creativity, it is not a surprise that she is coming up with new ideas that will definitely give her a different kind of wedding experience.

But in spite of thinking of a different way to tie the knot, Billy Ray Cyrus’ daughter still wants to have a simple event. In fact, she is thinking of having a “ranch wedding” as she wants to honor her roots. She also wants it to be an intimate affair with just their family and friends, thus she is not revealing to the public when it is going to be held.

“She hasn’t announced anything because she is being very secretive,” the insider added. Cyrus and Hemsworth will surely tell their friends about their wedding, but it won’t happen until at the very last minute. The couple doesn’t want anyone in their way, so they are keeping everything top secret.

To recall, ever since they announced their first engagement in 2012, they felt a great pressure trying to make it the grandest wedding that could ever happen. It even affected their relationship, which ultimately led to their breakup in 2013.

A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Mar 5, 2018 at 6:06pm PST

Cyrus and Hemsworth then started their 2016 right as they reconciled and got reunited in January of the mentioned year. Hence, the engagement was also back on.

The huge engagement ring is back on the former Disney Channel star’s finger, thus the wedding rumors started. To add fuel to the fire, The Last Song stars were even spotted wearing matching bands. However, the ET source slammed the news by confirming that they are just “promise rings.”

The insider continued to say that Cyrus has been wearing that ring for a long while now. With that, she wanted Hemsworth to also show his “love and commitment” by doing the same thing. The couple’s circle of friends are the ones who called their bands “promise rings,” and the source said that the two are good with that.

So, as Cyrus and Hemsworth are keeping things about their wedding under wraps, it looks like fans will just be surprised that they will be wed soon.