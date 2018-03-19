Kate Middleton And Prince William May Welcome A Baby Boy On St George’s Day, Reports ‘Hello!’

Kate Middleton was spotted wearing blue in two occasions recently which sparked speculations that she's having another son.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are due to welcome their new baby in a few weeks; and fans are excited to find out if they are having a girl or a boy. While the chances of having another daughter is high based on bookies’ odds, the 36-year-old British beauty may have hinted that she is having a baby boy.

According to Hello!, Kate had worn blue in two official engagements this month which led to speculations that they are having another son. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge already have two children Prince George, 4, and Princess Charlotte, 2.

If Middleton will give birth to a baby boy, then what name would she and her husband William give their son? The website revealed that the popular choices are Henry and Arthur. However, if she’s having a girl, the top contenders are Alice, Mary and Victoria.

Apart from the gender and name of their new baby, fans are also eager to find out the exact date that Kate Middleton and Prince William will welcome their third child. According to The Sun, Catherine Elizabeth may give birth on April 23, which could be very patriotic since that is also St. George’s Day.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

However, there is also a chance that she goes into labor on their wedding anniversary. As previously reported on Inquisitr, the odds of giving birth on April 29 are higher than that of April 23. The Duchess of Cambridge is reportedly expected to give birth at St. Mary’s Hospital where she bore her two kids.

While the new report from Hello! claims that Kate Middleton is having a baby boy, Mail Online thinks otherwise as they shared photos of her baby bump when she was pregnant with Princess Charlotte and Prince George. Some people believe that women with a high bump means that she’s having a daughter whereas a low bump means that she’s having a son.

Based on her pregnancy photos, there is a lot of resemblance to when she was pregnant with Charlotte. Since Kate Middleton and Prince William also don’t know the gender of their third child, all that their fans can do is just wait for the official announcement. A new website www.royal.uk/baby was set up to share the baby news to their fans.