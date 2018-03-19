Michael Avenatti On Trump Case Chances: Stormy Daniels’ Lawyer Won $454 Million In 2017 Federal Court Verdict

Stormy Daniels' lawyer, Michael Avenatti, pointed to his record-breaking $454 million win in federal court in 2017 and wrote on Twitter that it's not his "first rodeo" in federal court after President Donald Trump's case was moved there.

Michael Avenatti, the lawyer representing Stormy Daniels who has been a mainstay in news interviews lately, has weighed in on Stormy’s chances when going up against President Donald Trump in federal court. Avenatti published a tweet on Sunday, March 18, which pointed to his chances of winning a victory for his client in federal court, as seen below. Michael wrote that while a variety of legal experts are weighing in on Stormy’s chances of winning now that her case has been moved to federal court, it isn’t his “first rodeo” there “by a long shot.”

Avenatti linked to the Los Angeles Times article titled, “Hospital gowns didn’t protect as promised, jury says in $454-million fraud verdict.” The article mentions Avenatti as an attorney for the plaintiffs, who argued that “the case was about failure to disclose important facts to purchasers.” Michael mentioned in his tweet that the $454 million verdict was a “record for the year.”

President Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, recently filed a motion to move the legal fight between Trump and Stormy into federal court, as reported by CNN. Avenatti deemed the $20 million lawsuit from Trump as a move designed to “intimidate” Stormy and could bring the legal fight behind closed doors and out of the public eye, as reported by the Inquisitr.

Stormy has been fighting through her attorney to get the NDA she signed deemed invalid, as Stormy seeks to tell her side of the Trump story without fear of reprisals, as reported by MSNBC.

An interview segment that Stormy already taped with Anderson Cooper, a 60 Minutes correspondent, is expected to air on Sunday, March 25; the same day that President Trump is expected to travel from Mar-a-Lago, as reported by the Inquisitr.

As seen in the below CNN video, GOP strategist Rick Wilson surmised that first lady Melania Trump’s prenup with her husband might be at the heart of Trump’s financial fears when it comes to the lawsuit against Stormy speaking out and spilling further details about her alleged affair with him from 2006 to 2007.