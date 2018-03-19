Selena Gomez Rocks A Skimpy Bikini Showing Off Her Scar Amid Justin Bieber Break-Up Rumors

Gomez surrounded herself with friends in Sydney Harbour and looked like she had a blast soaking in the sun.

Selena Gomez enjoyed some fun in the sun without Justin Bieber over the weekend. The singer spent some time with her girlfriends on a luxury yacht in Sydney, Australia, and showed off her latest scar while rocking a two-piece bikini.

According to the Daily Mail, Gomez surrounded herself with friends in Sydney Harbour and looked like she had a blast soaking in the sun. Wearing a black and orange bikini, the 25-year-old joked around with one female friend in particular and was seen lying on top of the girl while they gave each other a sweet hug. Bieber was not present for the boat ride.

At one point, cameras caught a glimpse of the scar Gomez received after an emergency kidney operation in 2017.

Last summer, Francia Raisa donated a kidney to Gomez, who was suffering from lupus. Gomez went under the knife in September and first showed off her stomach scar on a trip to Mexico a few months ago. However, this is the first time fans have seen the scar she received on her leg after doctors removed a vein to help stabilize her new kidney.

After sharing a few laughs with her friends, Gomez spent some alone time in the sun. The Disney alum read a book as she took in the gorgeous Australian weather and chowed down on an avocado. Gomez was nothing but smiles during the trip on the ocean, despite all the rumors surrounding her romance with Biebs.

— E! News (@enews) March 19, 2018

Gomez and Bieber have had a complicated history, to say the least. The two were linked on and off until they finally parted ways in 2015. They decided to give their relationship another go in November of 2017 and have spent a lot of time together until this month.

Insiders say that Gomez is taking a step back from her career to deal with her personal issues, including her strained relationship with her mom and her breakup with Bieber.

“They weren’t getting along and decided to take a break,” a source close to Bieber revealed. “It doesn’t seem like a big deal, and they will probably be fine soon again.”

The insider added that Gomez’s mother, Mandy Teefey, was not the reason behind their latest stall. Teefey has been outspoken against Gomez’s relationship with Bieber and recently admitted that she isn’t happy about her daughter’s choice in men.

Gomez and Bieber haven’t said anything about the status of their romance. Bieber celebrated his birthday at the beginning of March with a go-kart outing and dinner with friends. Gomez was not present for the festivities, though insiders claim they celebrated earlier that day.

Apart from the Australia outing, Gomez was seen getting together with friends at Kings Road Cafe in L.A. on Saturday. The “Wolves” singer was seen wearing a white T-shirt and yellow sweater as she met with friends.

Bieber, on the other hand, was just spotted hanging out with a mystery blonde, though it isn’t clear if they are romantically involved.

Selena Gomez has not commented on her relationship with Justin Bieber since they reportedly reconciled months ago.