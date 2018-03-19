‘This Is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz Reveals Kate’s Tribute To Jack That You May Have Missed On Her Wedding Day

The ‘This Is Us’ character honored her late father with something "old" and something "blue" in the Season 2 finale.

This Is Us fans are still processing the show’s emotional Season 2 finale, and there are many unanswered questions remaining in the aftermath of the episode, “The Wedding.” But This Is Us star Chrissy Metz is filling in the blanks when it comes to her character’s wedding day traditions.

Metz, who plays Kate Pearson on the hit NBC drama, shared an Easter egg that many This Is Us fans missed when the episode about her character’s wedding to Toby (Chris Sullivan) aired. Chrissy Metz took to Instagram to share a close-up of Kate Pearson’s wedding day manicure which featured her late father Jack Pearson’s (Milo Ventimiglia) initials on her pinkies.

For her wedding day, Kate’s manicure included a small “J” and “P” in gold polish atop a light blue polish on her pinkies. Metz revealed that the OPI products It’s A Boy and Funny Bunny were mixed to make a special light blue for Kate’s special manicure.

“Something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue,” Metz captioned a close-up shot of her hand. “When we were planning Kate’s wedding look, I knew I wanted to do something special. Honoring the beautiful relationship Jack and Kate always had, I decided to have his initials close to my heart. The nail color was my something blue.”

Of course, the blue nail polish with Jack’s initials wasn’t Kate Pearson’s only tribute to her dad on her wedding day. While Kate originally wanted to wear her late father’s beloved Daytona t-shirt for her “something old,” that didn’t work out—Toby forgot to pack the precious tee. Instead, Kate was forced to make do with something of Jack’s that remained at the family cabin, where the wedding took place. Eagle-eyed This Is Us fans may have seen Jack’s screwdriver nestled in Kate’s flower bouquet as she walked down the aisle.

In an interview with Glamour, This Is Us executive producer Isaac Aptaker said, with slim pickings to choose from, Kate had to make do with Jack’s old tool because it was small enough to fit in the floral arrangement.

“With all the different choices [of Jack’s], it was a matter of, ‘What will fit in a bouquet?'” the This Is Us producer said.

This Is Us stars Justin Hartley and Milo Ventimiglia joked that a bouquet with a fishing pole or boxing gloves—two more of Jack’s items that were still at the cabin 20 years after his death— would have seemed too out of place.

“I think in the end, it was a logistical thing,” Hartley said of Kate’s screwdriver bouquet.

You can see Chrissy Metz’s wedding scene (and a close-up of that screwdriver bouquet) in the clip from the This Is Us finale, “The Wedding,” below.

This Is Us returns to NBC this fall for Season 3.